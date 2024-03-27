News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jolt to MVA as Prakash Ambedkar's VBA to go solo in LS poll

Jolt to MVA as Prakash Ambedkar's VBA to go solo in LS poll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 27, 2024 12:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday announced candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, signalling that the outfit will not ally with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Addressing a press conference in Akola, Ambedkar accused the MVA allies -- the Congress, the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT -- of trying to use his outfit to promote dynastic politics.

Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, announced the names of eight candidates for the phase of elections, including himself from the Akola constituency.

"They (the MVA parties were trying to use VBA for promoting dynastic politics which we have tried to resist," Ambedkar said.

 

The VBA fielded Sanjay Kevat from Bhandara Gondia, Hitesh Madavi from Gadchiroli, Rajesh Bele, Vasant Magar from Buldhana, Prakajkta Pillewar, Rajendra Salunkhe from Wardha, Khemsingh Pawar from Yavatmal-Washim.

The Congress and Shiv Sena-UBT have announced candidates for most of these seats.

He alleged that the MVA allies were refusing to consider the factor of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange.

Jarange has announced support to VBA candidates in the first phase, he said.

Ambedkar also said the party's state committee had discussions that candidates will be fielded from OBC, Muslim, Jain communities and poor sections of the society.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why BJP hasn't named Maharashtra candidates so far
Why BJP hasn't named Maharashtra candidates so far
Raj Thackeray May Get 1 Lok Sabha Seat
Raj Thackeray May Get 1 Lok Sabha Seat
'Still guessing why BJP changed its hearts on Dalits'
'Still guessing why BJP changed its hearts on Dalits'
Ram Charan Celebrates Birthday In...
Ram Charan Celebrates Birthday In...
Rachin Ravindra making a splash in IPL 2024!
Rachin Ravindra making a splash in IPL 2024!
My husband will reveal...: Kejriwal's wife's big claim
My husband will reveal...: Kejriwal's wife's big claim
Sunshine Beauty Swayamsiddha
Sunshine Beauty Swayamsiddha
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

LS poll: Sena-UBT releases 1st list amid rift with Cong

LS poll: Sena-UBT releases 1st list amid rift with Cong

'BJP thinks NCP can tilt the balance in 2024'

'BJP thinks NCP can tilt the balance in 2024'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances