News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » MVA leaders meet, 'will put up joint challenge to BJP' in 2024

MVA leaders meet, 'will put up joint challenge to BJP' in 2024

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 14, 2023 19:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party's crushing defeat in Karnataka is a boost for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra which will take small parties along and put up a united challenge to the ruling party in the 2024 elections, state Nationalist Congress Party chief Jayant Patil said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters after attending the MVA meeting at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak' in Mumbai, Patil said the MVA -- comprising the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, the NCP, and the Congress -- will work out a seat-sharing formula ahead of the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra assembly elections, due in the second half of the next year.

 

MVA leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena-UBT and state Congress chief Nana Patole, attended the meeting.

"Like Karnataka, I am sure the MVA will win the people's trust in Maharashtra and will work with more strength," Patil said.

He said MVA leaders have decided to hold talks with other small parties and are hopeful of presenting a united opposition to the current dispensation in the country in 2024.

"The three constituents of MVA will meet and work out a seat-sharing formula ahead of the Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra assembly elections. We are starting steadily and slowly," Patil added.

He said the public rallies of MVA, titled 'Vajramooth', currently put on hold will resume after the summer heat subsides.

"Due to rising temperatures in the state, we have suspended the rallies. We will start holding them once the heat subsides," he said.

Patil said these rallies can be arranged in June, and if the rains start early, we will organise them indoors.

In Karnataka elections, the results of which were declared on Saturday, the Congress won 135 seats out of 224, while the ruling BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal-Secular secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
If MVA moved swiftly...: Ajit Pawar reacts to SC order
If MVA moved swiftly...: Ajit Pawar reacts to SC order
As Maha tieup looks shaky, Congress says it has plan B
As Maha tieup looks shaky, Congress says it has plan B
Pawar concerned over unity, Raut says MVA intact
Pawar concerned over unity, Raut says MVA intact
Australia to host Pak, Windies for Test series
Australia to host Pak, Windies for Test series
SC to hear plea seeking action against Veep, Rijiju
SC to hear plea seeking action against Veep, Rijiju
Baku World Cup: No medals on final day
Baku World Cup: No medals on final day
These states will go to polls before 2024 LS elections
These states will go to polls before 2024 LS elections
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

No season of lotus, MVA will win 180-185 seats: Raut

No season of lotus, MVA will win 180-185 seats: Raut

MVA strong, will remain so: Cong amid speculation

MVA strong, will remain so: Cong amid speculation

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances