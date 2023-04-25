MVA strong, will remain so: Cong amid speculation

The Congress on Tuesday asserted that the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is 'strong' and all speculations over its future are 'baseless'.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thakarey chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat being garlanded during the Vajramuth Maha Vikas Aaghadi public rally, in Nagpur on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress' assertion came after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's remarks on the unity of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents in Maharashtra have created ripples in the state political circles.

Asked if the MVA, comprising the NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, will contest the 2024 elections together, Pawar had said on Sunday, "There is a willingness to work together. But mere desire is not always enough. Seat allotment, whether there are any other issues or not, all this has not been discussed yet, so how can I tell you."

On the Supreme Court's impending decision on disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs, who supported Eknath Shinde, and the ongoing political speculation over the future of MVA in Maharashtra, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Our stand is clear, wait till May 14. The decision will come till May 14."

"We are confident and assured on the right basis that the MVA is strong and will remain so. All speculations in this regard are baseless," Singhvi said at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi.

Marathi news channel ABP Majha had on Monday quoted Pawar saying off camera that he made the remarks on MVA as there was no clarity on seat distribution among the MVA constituents, and that nothing else should be read into them.

The channel also quoted NCP sources saying that Pawar won't be attending MVA's 'vajramuth' (iron fist) rallies.

Pawar's remarks came amid speculation over prospects of the NCP leader and his nephew Ajit Pawar joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ajit has said he would not quit the NCP till his last breath, but his clarification did not help end the speculation.