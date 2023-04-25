News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » MVA strong, will remain so: Cong amid speculation

MVA strong, will remain so: Cong amid speculation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 25, 2023 21:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress on Tuesday asserted that the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is 'strong' and all speculations over its future are 'baseless'.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thakarey chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat being garlanded during the Vajramuth Maha Vikas Aaghadi public rally, in Nagpur on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress' assertion came after Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's remarks on the unity of opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents in Maharashtra have created ripples in the state political circles.

 

Asked if the MVA, comprising the NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, will contest the 2024 elections together, Pawar had said on Sunday, "There is a willingness to work together. But mere desire is not always enough. Seat allotment, whether there are any other issues or not, all this has not been discussed yet, so how can I tell you."

On the Supreme Court's impending decision on disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs, who supported Eknath Shinde, and the ongoing political speculation over the future of MVA in Maharashtra, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Our stand is clear, wait till May 14. The decision will come till May 14."

"We are confident and assured on the right basis that the MVA is strong and will remain so. All speculations in this regard are baseless," Singhvi said at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi.

Marathi news channel ABP Majha had on Monday quoted Pawar saying off camera that he made the remarks on MVA as there was no clarity on seat distribution among the MVA constituents, and that nothing else should be read into them.

The channel also quoted NCP sources saying that Pawar won't be attending MVA's 'vajramuth' (iron fist) rallies.

Pawar's remarks came amid speculation over prospects of the NCP leader and his nephew Ajit Pawar joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ajit has said he would not quit the NCP till his last breath, but his clarification did not help end the speculation.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Trouble in MVA? Maha Cong chief takes dig at Pawar
Trouble in MVA? Maha Cong chief takes dig at Pawar
'If NCP-BJP forms govt, will Shinde sing bhajans?'
'If NCP-BJP forms govt, will Shinde sing bhajans?'
No season of lotus, MVA will win 180-185 seats: Raut
No season of lotus, MVA will win 180-185 seats: Raut
SC allows 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka till May 9
SC allows 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka till May 9
Personal I-T to GDP ratio rises to 2.94% in FY22
Personal I-T to GDP ratio rises to 2.94% in FY22
Asia C'ships: Indian shuttlers face uphill task
Asia C'ships: Indian shuttlers face uphill task
Apologetic Spurs players to reimburse fans
Apologetic Spurs players to reimburse fans
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Pawar concerned over unity, Raut says MVA intact

Pawar concerned over unity, Raut says MVA intact

'BJP will sacrifice its ministries if Pawar joins us'

'BJP will sacrifice its ministries if Pawar joins us'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances