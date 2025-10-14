Muttaqi Woos India Inc

IMAGE: Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks during a discussion at FICCI in New Delhi, October 13, 2025, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) members on Monday to discuss opportunities in his country, especially in the mining sector.

The Taliban, who now control Afghanistan, is seeking to repair its ties with New Delhi, and is hopeful of Indian public and private sectors increasing investments in the mining and power sector, and greater trade and commerce.

New Delhi has committed to restart its development projects in Afghanistan.

Muttaqi's visit to India comes amid the Taliban's relations with Islamabad hitting a low with border clashes reported between the two since Thursday, which coincided with his landing in India.

Amid hostilities between the Taliban and Pakistani forces, the Afghan foreign minister accused 'some quarters' in Pakistan for trying to create problems.

Muttaqi also said that the Taliban achieved its objectives in the Saturday night clashes, and that there were no members of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, in Afghanistan.

Islamabad has accused the Taliban regime of sheltering TTP terrorists, which it blames for a series of attacks inside Pakistan.

In Islamabad, the Pakistan military claimed that it killed more than 200 'Taliban and affiliated terrorists' in border clashes with Afghanistan, and admitted to 23 Pakistani soldiers being killed.

In Kabul, the Taliban government said its forces killed 58 Pakistani soldiers.

The border clashes took place days after Kabul accused Islamabad of carrying out airstrikes inside Afghan territory.

In New Delhi, Muttaqi said Afghanistan wants peaceful resolution of its conflict with Pakistan but if the efforts don't succeed, it was capable of deploying "other means".

"We have good relations with the people of Pakistan and the government, but some elements in that country are trying to create problems," he said.

"My country, as history is evidence, is fiercely united in confronting any 'external invasion'," he added.

The Afghan foreign minister said friendly countries, including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, contacted Kabul and conveyed that the fighting should stop.

"From our side, we have stopped the fighting, and the situation is under control," he said.

IMAGE: Muttaqi, flanked by Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary of the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran Division at the ministry of external affairs, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney during the roundtable discussion at FICCI.

Apprising the media about his talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, Muttaqi said soon there will be Kabul-Delhi passenger flights, and air cargo flights between Amritsar, Delhi and Mumbai and the Afghan cities of Kabul and Kandahar.

Kabul and New Delhi, he said, will set up a joint committee for looking at trade issues, and India will issue more visas to Afghan nationals for studying in India and for medical treatment.

On Friday, Jaishankar announced elevating India's 'technical mission' in Kabul to embassy status, and Muttaqi said his government will send its diplomats to New Delhi.

He also asserted on Sunday that his government controlled the Afghan embassy, as he displayed the flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Muttaqi said the two sides discussed how to make transit to and from Chabahar port, which is facing sanctions, more effective.

The Afghan side also requested for the opening of the Wagah border, which it pointed out was the closest and fastest trade route between India and Afghanistan.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff