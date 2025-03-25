HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Must vacate J-K territory': India slams Pak at UN

'Must vacate J-K territory': India slams Pak at UN

By Yoshita Singh
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 25, 2025 15:51 IST

x

India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations, saying the country continues to illegally occupy the territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which it must vacate.

IMAGE: Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador. Photograph: @IndiaUNNewYork/X

These remarks were made on Monday by India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish during remarks at a UN Security Council Open Debate on Advancing Adaptability in UN Peace operations.

 

"Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be an integral part of India. Pakistan continues to illegally occupy the territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which it must vacate," Harish said.

Harish's strong retort came after Pakistan raked the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during the UNSC open debate.

Harish said that India is compelled to note that the delegate of Pakistan has yet again resorted to unwarranted remarks on the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Such repeated references neither validate their illegal claims nor justify their state-sponsored cross-border terrorism," Harish said adding that "we would advise Pakistan not to try to divert the attention of this forum to drive their parochial and divisive agenda."

He asserted that India will refrain from exercising a more elaborate Right of Reply.

Relations between India and Pakistan nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, 2019, revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.

India has repeatedly said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Pakistan Seen As A State Devoid Of Hope'
'Pakistan Seen As A State Devoid Of Hope'
Kashmir 'invasion' made into...: Jaishankar bats for fair UN
Kashmir 'invasion' made into...: Jaishankar bats for fair UN
'Blaming India Is Pakistan's Go-To Excuse'
'Blaming India Is Pakistan's Go-To Excuse'
'Can Pak army control jihadis?'
'Can Pak army control jihadis?'
Rajouri attack kingpin Abu Qatal shot dead in Pakistan
Rajouri attack kingpin Abu Qatal shot dead in Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Take Care Of Your Eyes! 9 Steps

webstory image 2

How Much Actors Pay For Rented Homes

webstory image 3

Foods That Heal: 7 Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods

VIDEOS

CM Rekha Gupta presents Delhi's largest-ever budget of Rs 1 lakh crore3:07

CM Rekha Gupta presents Delhi's largest-ever budget of Rs...

Hamas launches big missile attack in Israel2:04

Hamas launches big missile attack in Israel

Bollywood beauties attend Anil Kapoor's house party0:57

Bollywood beauties attend Anil Kapoor's house party

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD