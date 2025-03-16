HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rajouri attack kingpin Abu Qatal shot dead in Pakistan

Rajouri attack kingpin Abu Qatal shot dead in Pakistan

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 16, 2025 20:20 IST

Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Abu Qatal, chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the January 2023 Rajouri attacks, has been shot dead in Pakistan after an assailant opened fire on his vehicle on the Mangla-Jhelum Road, local media reported on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Athar Hussain/Reuters

An armed guard of Qatal was also killed in the attack that took place on Saturday night, according to a report in Islamabad-based outlet The News International.

 

At the time of the attack, Abu Qatal, whose real name is Zia ur Rehman, was travelling in his black jeep, The News International reported.

Both Qatal and his armed guard died on the spot.

Following the attack, the suspected assailant was apprehended, The News International reported, citing sources.

However, there has been no official confirmation of the arrest.

The National Investigation Agency had charge-sheeted five accused, in the case of the January 2023 attacks in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The case RC-01 & 02/2023/NIA/JMU, relates to a heinous terror attack on civilians at village Dhangri, District Rajouri on January 1 2023, followed by an IED blast the next day, the NIA said.

Seven people, including two children, were killed and several others severely injured in the attacks.

The three charge-sheeted LeT handlers had been identified as Abu Qatal alias Qatal Sindhi, Saifullah whose alias include Sajid Jutt, Ali, Habibullah, Nouman and Mohd Qasim.

While Abu Qatal and Sajid Jutt had been Pakistani nationals, Qasim had crossed over to Pakistan around 2002 and had joined the LeT.

Investigations had revealed that the trio had orchestrated the recruitment and deployment of LeT terrorists from Pakistan to target civilians, particularly from the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as security personnel.

The attacks had been carried out under their directions.

Abu Qatal had come to India in 2002-03 and was active in the Poonch-Rajouri range, along with other terrorists.

It was found during investigations that they had provided logistical support to the terrorists on the directions of Abu Qatal.

 

