HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kashmir 'invasion' was made into dispute: Jaishankar bats for fair UN

Kashmir 'invasion' was made into dispute: Jaishankar bats for fair UN

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 18, 2025 12:40 IST

x

The "longest-standing" illegal occupation of a territory after World War II has been experienced by India in Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday as he highlighted the selective application of global rules on issues pertaining to sovereignty and territorial integrity.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses a session at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/X

In an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar batted for establishing a "strong and fair" United Nations as he raised concerns over historical injustices in dealing with certain issues.

Citing Pakistan's illegal occupation of Kashmir, the minister said the "attacker" and the "victim" were clubbed under the same bracket.

 

"After World War II, the longest-standing illegal presence and occupation of a territory by another country pertains to India in Kashmir," he said.

"We went to the UN. What was an invasion was made into a dispute. The attacker and the victim were put on par," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister said global norms and rules must be applied uniformly.

"We need a strong UN but a strong UN requires a fair UN," he said.

"A strong global order must have some basic consistency of standards," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: Jaishankar's savage reply to Pak scribe on Kashmir
SEE: Jaishankar's savage reply to Pak scribe on Kashmir
Bring back J-K's part under China too: Omar to BJP
Bring back J-K's part under China too: Omar to BJP
How India Almost Gave Away Parts Of J&K
How India Almost Gave Away Parts Of J&K
How the British schemed to give Kashmir to Pakistan
How the British schemed to give Kashmir to Pakistan
When Pakistan Was Keen On A Kashmir Solution
When Pakistan Was Keen On A Kashmir Solution

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Masala Chole: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Reasons To Eat Beets Every Day

webstory image 3

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

Nagpur violence: Locals recount attack on their houses and vehicles 5:37

Nagpur violence: Locals recount attack on their houses...

PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Lok Sabha0:19

PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Lok Sabha

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree0:53

Sunny Leone stuns in a saree

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD