Muslim Cleric's Body Found On Railway Tracks In Bareilly

A Muslim cleric's body was discovered on railway tracks in Bareilly, sparking a police investigation into whether his death was accidental or the result of foul play.

Key Points A 35-year-old Muslim cleric was found dead on railway tracks near Bareilly.

Police suggest the cleric fell from a train, based on eyewitness accounts.

Family members allege the cleric was assaulted and thrown from the train.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death and whether foul play was involved.

Religious leaders are calling for an impartial investigation into the cleric's death.

The body of a 35-year-old Muslim cleric was found on railway tracks here, with a family member alleging that he was thrown off a train, a claim denied by the police, officials said on Saturday.

Police Investigation Launched

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek said that the body was discovered on the morning of April 27 along railway tracks near Lal Phatak under the Cantt police station area.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the deceased, Maulana Tausif Raza Mazhari, a resident of Thakurganj in Bihar, had fallen from the train, he said.

Cleric Attended Religious Event

Police contacted the cleric's family members and local religious leaders and learnt that he had come to Bareilly to attend the 'Urs-e-Tajushsharia' event held on April 24-25.

No formal complaint has been received so far, and it is yet to be ascertained whether there was an assault or robbery angle, police said.

Post-Mortem Examination Underway

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway, they said.

Allegations of Assault and Robbery

However, All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi alleged that the cleric was assaulted by "anti-social elements" in the train while returning home and thrown out during an attempted robbery.

He further claimed that during the assault, the cleric had called his wife, Tabassum Khatoon, narrating the incident.

Razvi said police have assured an impartial investigation and action in the matter.