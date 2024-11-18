Musk Sticks Close To Trump....

Members of the Trump circle, American newspapers reported over the weekend, crib that Elon Musk rarely leaves the president-elect's side.

Elon is always in the room when Donald is speaking to likely members of his cabinet or shooting the breeze with some world leader. As one report revealed, Trump's personal cellphone number is common knowledge and the man who wil be the 47th POTUS insists on taking every call himself!

On Saturday, Trump and his team took a break to attend the Ultimate Fighting Championship 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

IMAGE: Elon sticks close to Donald during UFC 309. Both men were born, by the way, in June; Trump is 25 years and 14 days older than Musk. All photographs: Brad Penner-Imagn Images/Reuters

IMAGE: Donald and Elon arrive at Madison Square Garden.

IMAGE: Donald arrives to watch the UFC 309.

IMAGE: UFC CEO Dana White, left, talks to Trump at the ringside.

IMAGE: Dona savours the dishoom-dishoom.

IMAGE: Elon, left, and Kid Rock, right, watch UFC 309.

IMAGE: Eric Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr, Donald's elder sons, at the ringside.

IMAGE: Musician Jelly Roll during UFC 309.

IMAGE: Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Paul Craig in the middleweight bout during UFC 309.

IMAGE: Bo Nickal and Paul Craig in action.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com