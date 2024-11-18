News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Musk Sticks Close To Trump....

Musk Sticks Close To Trump....

By REDIFF NEWS
November 18, 2024 17:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Members of the Trump circle, American newspapers reported over the weekend, crib that Elon Musk rarely leaves the president-elect's side.

Elon is always in the room when Donald is speaking to likely members of his cabinet or shooting the breeze with some world leader. As one report revealed, Trump's personal cellphone number is common knowledge and the man who wil be the 47th POTUS insists on taking every call himself!

On Saturday, Trump and his team took a break to attend the Ultimate Fighting Championship 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

 

IMAGE: Elon sticks close to Donald during UFC 309. Both men were born, by the way, in June; Trump is 25 years and 14 days older than Musk. All photographs: Brad Penner-Imagn Images/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Donald and Elon arrive at Madison Square Garden.

 

IMAGE: Donald arrives to watch the UFC 309.

 

IMAGE: UFC CEO Dana White, left, talks to Trump at the ringside.

 

IMAGE: Dona savours the dishoom-dishoom.

 

IMAGE: Elon, left, and Kid Rock, right, watch UFC 309.

 

IMAGE: Eric Trump, left, and Donald Trump Jr, Donald's elder sons, at the ringside.

 

IMAGE: Musician Jelly Roll during UFC 309.

 

IMAGE: Bo Nickal (red gloves) fights Paul Craig in the middleweight bout during UFC 309.

 

IMAGE: Bo Nickal and Paul Craig in action.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'America Is In For Domestic Turmoil'
'America Is In For Domestic Turmoil'
'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'
'Trump Will Back India On Pakistan'
Trump's Election Should Worry The World
Trump's Election Should Worry The World
Stoinis powers Australia to series whitewash over Pak
Stoinis powers Australia to series whitewash over Pak
Tamannaah Parties With Her Girl Gang
Tamannaah Parties With Her Girl Gang
Delhi pollution: 14 flights diverted, many delayed
Delhi pollution: 14 flights diverted, many delayed
Bulldozer is on standby: Yogi's warning in Jharkhand
Bulldozer is on standby: Yogi's warning in Jharkhand
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
'Trump will pick up from where he left off with India'
'Trump will pick up from where he left off with India'
Trump picks anti-vaccine activist as health secretary
Trump picks anti-vaccine activist as health secretary

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances