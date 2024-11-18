Musk Sticks Close To Trump....

Members of the Trump circle, American newspapers reported over the weekend, crib that Elon Musk rarely leaves the president-elect's side.
Elon is always in the room when Donald is speaking to likely members of his cabinet or shooting the breeze with some world leader. As one report revealed, Trump's personal cellphone number is common knowledge and the man who wil be the 47th POTUS insists on taking every call himself!
On Saturday, Trump and his team took a break to attend the Ultimate Fighting Championship 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com