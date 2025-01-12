Mrs Steve Jobs visits Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara, along with Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

IMAGE: Laurene Powell Jobs visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

During the visit, Maharaj mentioned that they prayed for the successful completion of the Maha Kumbh without any obstacles or difficulty.

"Today, we have come to Kashi to pray to Mahadev that the Kumbh is completed without any obstacles... I came here to invite Mahadev," he told reporters outside the temple.

The Maharaj further mentioned that Laurene Powell Jobs followed the traditions of the temple, and is also planning to take a dip in the Ganga too.

"As per our Indian tradition, in Kashi Vishwanath, no other Hindu can touch the Shivling. That's why she was made to see the Shivling from outside... She will also stay in Kumbh and take a dip in Ganga," he added.

Apart from the temple visit, the Maharaj also mentioned that the Niranjani Akhara will be getting a new Mahamandaleshwar, Maharshi Vyasanand, who is from the United States.

"Our disciple Maharshi Vyasanand is with us from America. Tomorrow he is becoming a Mahamandaleshwar in my Akhara," Kailashanand Giri added.

On being chosen as a Mahamandaleshwar, Vyasanand Giri expressed his gratitude for being chosen and said he would serve as an ambassador for the 'Shankaracharya Parampara' to the whole world.

"I am very honoured. By the grace of Wami Kailashanad Giri, I am being invited to represent my tradition 'Shankaracharya Parampara.' I will be an ambassador for the whole world for this on his behalf," he told ANI.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple of Varanasi is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and has now become a major centre of faith not only for the Sanatanis across the country but also for people around the world.

The grand form of the ancient Lord Kashi Vishwanath Temple was inaugurated as Kashi Vishwanath Dham on December 13, 2021. Since then, the number of devotees is increasing day by day.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).