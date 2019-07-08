News
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai's auto drivers call off proposed strike

Mumbai's auto drivers call off proposed strike

July 08, 2019 23:20 IST

A proposed strike by autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai on Tuesday was called off after Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis agreed to hold a meeting with union leaders to discuss their demands.

Autorickshaw drivers had threatened to go on a strike in support of their demands, which included a hike in fares.

 

Fadnavis will on Tuesday chair the meeting which will be attended by representatives of auto unions in Mumbai, said a government official on Monday night.

The state transport department has given its nod to civic transport undertaking Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport to reduce its minimum fare to Rs 5, a move aimed at improving ridership on short routes which are also served by autorickshaws.

The new minimum fare will come into affect from July 9.

Shashank Rao, chairman of the Autorickshaw Owner-Operators Organisations Action Committee, said, "We feel that there will be an amicable solution to our several demands. Hence, we have decided not to go on a strike on Tuesday.

"Earlier, we had planned to observe strike but now we have changed our mind."

"Along with an upward revision of fares, the autorickshaw unions have demanded a ban on app-based taxi services.

"Mediclaim and pension schemes for autorickshaw operators are some of the other demands for which unions are pressing," said a union leader.

