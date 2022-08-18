News
Mumbai sees 1,201 Covid cases, highest since June-end

Mumbai sees 1,201 Covid cases, highest since June-end

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 18, 2022 19:56 IST
Mumbai on Thursday reported 1,201 new coronavirus infections, highest since June 30, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker administers precautionary booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, inside a bus. Photograph: PTI Photo

The city also reported two pandemic-related deaths.

On Wednesday Mumbai had recorded 975 new infections and two fatalities.

The new cases in India's financial capital crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time on Thursday after June 30 when 1,265 infections and one fatality had been reported.

The cases had dipped steadily thereafter.

 

The city's caseload stands at 11,35,680 while the death toll is 19,670, as per the BMC release.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases -- the period taken for the caseload to double -- dipped to 949 days from 1,088 days on Wednesday.

As many as 11,253 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city since Wednesday evening, which took the tally of samples tested so far to 1,79,80,370.

A day before, 8,173 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the city.

The tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,10,298 with 681 patients recovering during the day.

The city has a recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and 5,712 active COVID-19 cases.

Of 1,201 new COVID-19 cases, only 56 patients were symptomatic, the BMC said.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.072 per cent for the period between August 11 and 17.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

