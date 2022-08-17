News
Rediff.com  » News » Amid surge in cases, airlines asked to strictly enforce Covid protocol

Amid surge in cases, airlines asked to strictly enforce Covid protocol

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 17, 2022 20:38 IST
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday asked all Indian carriers to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol, including mask mandate for passengers, in aircraft amid a rise in infections across the country.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

In a statement, the DGCA said it will be conducting "random checks" in aircraft across the country to see if the COVID-19 protocol is being enforced or not.

 

Airlines have to ensure that passengers are wearing face masks properly throughout the journey and there is proper sensitisation of passengers through various platforms, it mentioned.

"In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger," it added.

In view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the airlines have been advised again on August 16 to strictly comply with COVID-19 protocol inside the aircraft, it mentioned.

India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh COVID-19 infections that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

