Mumbai police cuts down on Uddhav's security convoy

Source: PTI
June 21, 2023 19:08 IST
The Mumbai police has removed extra vehicles from the security convoys of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray. Photograph: ANI Photo

A Sena (UBT) functionary claimed that the security outside `Matoshree', the Thackeray family residence in suburban Bandra, has been reduced too, but the police said there has been "no downgrading" of any protected person's security.

 

The police had provided an additional vehicle each for the security convoys accompanying former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and son, former minister Aaditya, a police official said.

These additional vehicles have been removed, he said, without specifying the reason.

Uddhav Thackeray enjoys Z+ security while Aaditya has Y+ security cover.

A party official claimed that besides removing extra vehicles, the deployment of security personnel outside 'Matoshree' has also been reduced.

But a police statement clarified that there has been "no withdrawal or downgrading in the scale of security of any categorised protected person residing within the jurisdictional limit of Mumbai police." 

Source: PTI
 
