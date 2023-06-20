A Tale Of Two Sena Anniversaries

The Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Shiv Sena celebrated the party's foundation day at separate events in Mumbai on June 19, 2023.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the Shiv Sena's foundation event in Mumbai, here and below. All Photographs: Arun Patil

IMAGE: Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray is on the left, while Shinde's late mentor Anand Dighe is on the right of the screen behind the Shinde Sena leaders gathered.

IMAGE: A tableau on the Ramayan at the Shinde Sena event.

IMAGE: The gathering at the event.

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray at the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena's 57th anniversary at Mumbai's Shanmukhanda Hall.

It was after the Sena's foundation day event last year that Eknath Shinde broke away from the parent party with a band of rebel MLAs.

IMAGE: Aditya Thackeray, who heads the UBT Shiv Sena's youth function, being felicitated at the event.