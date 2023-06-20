News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » A Tale Of Two Sena Anniversaries

A Tale Of Two Sena Anniversaries

By REDIFF NEWS
June 20, 2023 10:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Shiv Sena celebrated the party's foundation day at separate events in Mumbai on June 19, 2023.

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the Shiv Sena's foundation event in Mumbai, here and below. All Photographs: Arun Patil

 

 

IMAGE: Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray is on the left, while Shinde's late mentor Anand Dighe is on the right of the screen behind the Shinde Sena leaders gathered.

 

 

IMAGE: A tableau on the Ramayan at the Shinde Sena event.

 

IMAGE: The gathering at the event.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Uddhav Thackeray at the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena's 57th anniversary at Mumbai's Shanmukhanda Hall.
It was after the Sena's foundation day event last year that Eknath Shinde broke away from the parent party with a band of rebel MLAs.

 

IMAGE: Aditya Thackeray, who heads the UBT Shiv Sena's youth function, being felicitated at the event.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Shinde is sending a message he is not a puppet'
'Shinde is sending a message he is not a puppet'
'BJP needs us more than Shiv Sena needs them'
'BJP needs us more than Shiv Sena needs them'
'There is a big conspiracy against Maharashtra'
'There is a big conspiracy against Maharashtra'
Wimbledon: Watch out for these emerging men's stars!
Wimbledon: Watch out for these emerging men's stars!
Will Dream Run For Banks Continue?
Will Dream Run For Banks Continue?
Your Yoga-Related Questions Answered!
Your Yoga-Related Questions Answered!
'Beijing, Moscow will be keenly watching Modi's visit'
'Beijing, Moscow will be keenly watching Modi's visit'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Uddhav vs Shinde: How the crisis unfolded

Uddhav vs Shinde: How the crisis unfolded

BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena

BJP Will Use Shinde To Finish Uddhav's Sena

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances