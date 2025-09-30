HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maharashtra accounts for 30% of deaths in rail accidents

Maharashtra accounts for 30% of deaths in rail accidents

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 30, 2025 19:14 IST

As many as 21,803 people were killed in 24,678 railway accidents in the country in 2023 with Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest fatalities, according to a report of the National Crime Records Bureau.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

In 2023, among all railway accidents, there were 56 cases due to fault of driver while 43 train accidents took place due to mechanical defects like poor design, track faults, bridge or tunnel collapse.

The analysis of classification of railway accidents revealed that incidents of 'fall from trains or collision with people at track' constituted majority of railway accidents (74.9 percent) (18,480 out of 24,678) while a total of 15,878 people died due to either 'fall from trains or collision of trains with people at tracks', accounting for 72.8 percent of total deaths in railway accidents, the NCRB report said.

 

Maharashtra has reported the majority of such cases, accounting for 29.8 percent (5,507 cases) of total cases of 'fall from train or collision of trains with people at track'.

A total of 24,678 cases of railway accidents were reported, showing an increase of 6.7 percent during 2023 over 2022 (23,139). The railways accidents caused injuries to 3,014 people and 21,803 deaths in 2023, the NCRB report said.

Maximum railway accidents were reported in Maharashtra accounting for 22.5 percent (5,559 cases) followed by Uttar Pradesh (13 percent, 3,212 cases).

These two states also reported highest fatalities in railways accidents, accounting for 15.8 percent (3,445 deaths) in Maharashtra and 14.4 percent (3,149 deaths) in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 2,115 out of 3,014 people injured in railways accidents were reported in Maharashtra alone in 2023.

Most of railway accidents (3,771 cases) have taken place during 6 pm to 9 pm, accounting for 15.3 percent of total railway accidents. Fifteen per cent (3,693 cases) railways accidents were reported during 9 AM to 12 noon.

The railway accidents causes include fault of driver, sabotage, signalmen's error, mechanical failure and other causes, the NCRB report said.

Maximum railway crossing accidents were reported in Uttar Pradesh accounting for 41.3 percent (1,025 out of 2,483 cases) followed by West Bengal (32.4 percent) (805 cases) and Madhya Pradesh (15.1 percent) (375 cases).

Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have reported highest fatalities in railway crossing accidents, accounting for 44.9 percent (1,007 out of 2,242 deaths), 25.9 percent (581 deaths) and 16.7 percent (375 deaths) respectively in 2023.

