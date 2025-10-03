HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Midnight bomb threat to Chennai Airport sparks panic

Midnight bomb threat to Chennai Airport sparks panic

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 03, 2025 09:53 IST

x

A mysterious email threatening a bomb blast was received at the Chennai Airport Manager's Office on Thursday at midnight.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The email claimed that powerful bombs had been hidden inside garbage bins at the airport and that they would explode.

Shocked by this, airport officials immediately alerted the Chennai Airport Director.

An emergency security meeting was convened at the airport at midnight, attended by senior airport authorities, BCAS officials, CISF officers, airline representatives, and airport police.

 

It was decided to bring the entire airport under a tight security cordon and conduct intensive checks.

Accordingly, bomb disposal squads, along with sniffer dogs, conducted extensive searches throughout the night.

All vehicles entering the airport were stopped and checked.

Passengers were subjected to additional checks before boarding flights.

Garbage bins, parcels loaded onto flights, and passenger baggage were thoroughly inspected by the bomb squad.

The search continued from midnight till dawn across the airport premises. However, no bombs or suspicious materials were found.

Authorities concluded that this was yet another hoax bomb threat, similar to those received earlier.

A formal complaint was lodged at the Chennai Airport Police Station.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the group behind this false alarm.

The midnight bomb threat and the all-night search operation caused widespread commotion and tension at Chennai Airport until dawn.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious
New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious
Why bomb threats via VPNs, dark web evade detection
Why bomb threats via VPNs, dark web evade detection
Bombay, Delhi HCs get bomb threats, hearings suspended
Bombay, Delhi HCs get bomb threats, hearings suspended
300 Delhi schools, several airports receive bomb hoax
300 Delhi schools, several airports receive bomb hoax
Threat Calls: 'Someone Is Testing Security'
Threat Calls: 'Someone Is Testing Security'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Remembering the Mahatma: 12 Historic Memorials

webstory image 2

12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films

webstory image 3

Kaju Barfi: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Smriti Irani performs 'Dhunuchi Naach' at Delhi's Durga Puja pandal2:21

Smriti Irani performs 'Dhunuchi Naach' at Delhi's Durga...

Kolkata steals spotlight with 60-ft Ravan1:31

Kolkata steals spotlight with 60-ft Ravan

Kajol, Rani Mukerji join hawan rituals at Durga Pandal1:28

Kajol, Rani Mukerji join hawan rituals at Durga Pandal

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV