Mumbai Medics Remove Sickle Lodged In Man's Skull After Assault

Doctors in Mumbai have successfully removed a sickle lodged in a man's skull following an assault, showcasing the expertise of the medical team at Sion Hospital.

Photograph: Kind courtesy skeeze/Pixabay

Key Points Doctors in Mumbai successfully removed a sickle-like tool from a man's skull after an alleged assault.

The patient was admitted to Sion Hospital after being attacked with a coconut-cutting sickle.

An emergency surgery was performed by a team of neurosurgeons to remove the embedded weapon.

The patient is conscious, stable, and showing signs of steady improvement in the trauma ICU.

Doctors at the civic-run Sion hospital in Mumbai have successfully removed a sickle-like sharp tool lodged in the skull of a man following an alleged assault after performing an emergency surgery, the BMC stated on Monday.

A photograph of the man with a 'koyta' (sharp-edged, curved tool similar to a sickle) embedded in his head has gone viral on social media, prompting the civic body to issue updates about the incident that occurred recently.

Emergency Admission and Initial Assessment

The civic body stated that the patient was brought to the casualty department of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, also known as Sion Hospital, in the early hours of May 2 after being attacked with a coconut-cutting sickle.

He was conscious, alert, and showed no neurological deficit at the time of admission, according to the release.

Critical Surgery to Remove the Weapon

The injured man was immediately shifted to the trauma ICU, where detailed medical and radiological examinations revealed that the weapon had penetrated the left side of his skull and entered nearly 1.5 inches into the brain.

A team led by neurosurgeon Dr Batuk Diora, along with anaesthetists under Dr Shweta Mambre, performed an emergency surgery and successfully removed the embedded weapon from his head.

Patient's Recovery and Current Condition

"The operation was successful, and the patient is currently conscious and undergoing treatment in the trauma ICU. His condition is stable and showing signs of steady improvement," the release said.