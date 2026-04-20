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Mumbai Court Rejects Bail For Housing Society Fraud Accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 20, 2026 18:28 IST

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A Mumbai court has rejected the pre-arrest bail applications of two individuals accused of misappropriating crores of rupees from a housing society, highlighting the importance of custodial interrogation in the ongoing fraud investigation.

Key Points

  • Mumbai court denies pre-arrest bail to two individuals accused of housing society fraud.
  • Accusations include misappropriation of funds and criminal breach of trust.
  • The court emphasised the need for custodial interrogation to collect evidence.
  • The accused allegedly diverted society funds to multiple accounts and an educational institute.

A sessions court in Mumbai has refused pre-arrest bail to two persons - a former secretary and treasurer of a residential society in suburban Wadala - accused of misappropriation of funds and fraud, noting their custodial interrogation by police was required.

Additional Sessions Judge Y P Manathkar, in an order passed on April 17, said the allegations of misappropriation of funds and criminal breach of trust does not appear "vague or ambiguous".

 

Why Was Bail Denied In The Housing Society Fraud Case?

The court held that there was a need for interrogation of both the accused or else the police would be deprived of their important right of collection of evidence.

The police's right to interrogate in the present case is more important that the right of the accused for pre-arrest bail, the court said while dismissing their applications.

Details Of The Housing Society Fraud Allegations

A complaint was lodged in March this year by the owner of a flat in the housing society alleging that its former secretary Nikhil Toprani and ex-treasurer Vallabh Shah misappropriated society funds worth crores and committed fraud.

As per the FIR filed on the basis of the complaint, the duo allegedly prepared false bills and diverted society funds to the accounts of multiple individuals.

It was also alleged that a sum of Rs 17 lakh was transferred from the society funds to an educational institute in Gujarat.

The duo has been booked on charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and falsification of accounts.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), Section 420 (cheating), and Section 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code. The next step in the investigation will likely involve police questioning the accused and gathering documentary evidence to support the allegations.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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