HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mumbai civic body to tax commercial buildings in slums

Mumbai civic body to tax commercial buildings in slums

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 04, 2025 23:01 IST

x

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to impose property tax on commercial establishments operating in slum areas, and is also considering the levy of a Solid Waste Management user charge in the future.

IMAGE: A view of Dharavi slum in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference after the civic body's budget was presented on Tuesday, BMC commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani said an additional revenue of Rs 350 crore was expected in FY 2025-26 from property tax on shops and other commercial units in slums.

The civic body is expecting to collect a total of Rs 5,200 crore in property tax during the next financial year. Overall, it is expecting to earn more than Rs 43,000 crore in revenue from various sources.

 

The BMC intends to levy an SWM charge on Mumbaikars in a phased manner though it would not be levied in FY 2025-26. It would be levied, as per the guidelines of the Union government, after taking legal opinion.

A survey of shops and businesses in slums has already started, Gagrani said. Rates of property tax will be determined based on property size and location.

"The (additional) revenue will help provide better services and infrastructure to slum dwellers," the budget document said.

The property tax in slums and the plan to impose SWM user charge drew strong reactions from opposition parties.

Samajwadi Party legislator Rais Shaikh opposed the announcement, claiming that the decision resulted from the BMC's financial mismanagement.

"While the BMC has granted property tax waiver to flat owners for an area of upto 500 sq ft, it is now taxing the poorest of the poor through property tax and SWM user fee, which is highly unacceptable," Shaikh said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Adani to give 350 sq ft flats to Dharavi residents
Adani to give 350 sq ft flats to Dharavi residents
'We Want To Develop Dharavi Like Hong Kong'
'We Want To Develop Dharavi Like Hong Kong'
Painting Mumbai red, blue, yellow... Slums get a colourful face-lift
Painting Mumbai red, blue, yellow... Slums get a colourful face-lift
'57% of Mumbai's slum dwellers have Covid antibodies'
'57% of Mumbai's slum dwellers have Covid antibodies'
Rahul promises 500 sq ft houses for slum-dwellers in Mumbai
Rahul promises 500 sq ft houses for slum-dwellers in Mumbai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

21 Best Paneer Recipes Ever!

webstory image 2

Bed Linen 101: How Often Should You Wash?

webstory image 3

Affordable Boult Drift Max Smartwatch Now In India

VIDEOS

Raveena Tandon seen in no-makeup look0:40

Raveena Tandon seen in no-makeup look

Cheetah 'Veera' gives birth to two cubs in MP's Kuno National Park0:20

Cheetah 'Veera' gives birth to two cubs in MP's Kuno...

Chhab Talav Revamp: Dahod's Smart City Transformation in Motion3:40

Chhab Talav Revamp: Dahod's Smart City Transformation in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD