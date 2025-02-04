Mumbai civic body to tax commercial buildings in slums

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to impose property tax on commercial establishments operating in slum areas, and is also considering the levy of a Solid Waste Management user charge in the future.

IMAGE: A view of Dharavi slum in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference after the civic body's budget was presented on Tuesday, BMC commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani said an additional revenue of Rs 350 crore was expected in FY 2025-26 from property tax on shops and other commercial units in slums.

The civic body is expecting to collect a total of Rs 5,200 crore in property tax during the next financial year. Overall, it is expecting to earn more than Rs 43,000 crore in revenue from various sources.

The BMC intends to levy an SWM charge on Mumbaikars in a phased manner though it would not be levied in FY 2025-26. It would be levied, as per the guidelines of the Union government, after taking legal opinion.

A survey of shops and businesses in slums has already started, Gagrani said. Rates of property tax will be determined based on property size and location.

"The (additional) revenue will help provide better services and infrastructure to slum dwellers," the budget document said.

The property tax in slums and the plan to impose SWM user charge drew strong reactions from opposition parties.

Samajwadi Party legislator Rais Shaikh opposed the announcement, claiming that the decision resulted from the BMC's financial mismanagement.

"While the BMC has granted property tax waiver to flat owners for an area of upto 500 sq ft, it is now taxing the poorest of the poor through property tax and SWM user fee, which is highly unacceptable," Shaikh said.