Rahul promises 500 sq ft houses for slum-dwellers in Mumbai

March 02, 2019 00:52 IST

IMAGE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai on Friday. Photograph: Courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter

Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced on Friday that his party would give 500 sq ft houses to slum-dwellers in Mumbai within 10 days if voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi addressed a rally at MMRDA grounds in Mumbai.

At present, 269 sq ft houses are provided under the slum redevelopment projects in the city.

Promising 500 sq ft houses, Gandhi said, "I am saying in 10 days, but I assure you it will do done within two days."

Describing Mumbai as the soul of India, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of developing 100 'smart cities', but Mumbaiwas a smart city and its strength and potential needs to be recognised.

Mumbai is 'city of peace and brotherhood' which gives direction to the country, the Congress chief said.

Paying tributes to the Central Reserve Police Force jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack, Gandhi also said he welcomes back Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Gandhi said he had challenged Modi to an open debate on corruption.

"But the 'Chowkidar' is not only chor (thief) but also darpok (coward)," he said.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party was attacking the Constitution of India which is 'your voice and does not belong to Modi or (RSS chief Mohan) Bhagwat', Gandhi said.

"What was the need to remove CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) director at midnight. Planning Commission, which showed direction to the country was wound up. For the first time the RBI governor had to resign.

"In chowkidar's India, Supreme Court judges hold press conference seeking justice from the people of India," he said.

The media was also being controlled, Gandhi alleged.

He also slammed the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers, saying it gives only "Rs 17 per day to a farmer's family and Rs 3.5 per day to one farmer".

"Is this a joke? And BJP MPs were thumping their desks for five minutes when this announcement was made during the budget, as if Modi would beat them up if they didn't applaud," Gandhi said.

"If you want to hear falsehood and 'Mann ki Baat', go to Chowkidar's meetings. If you want to hear truth and 'kaam ki baat' (something that matters), come to us," he said, in a dig at Modi's monthly radio programe.

The GST has destroyed small traders and small and medium businesses, the Congress president said, adding, "If you come across any small and medium businessmen or traders who say they have benefited from GST, bring them to me, I would like to meet them."

On the proposed grand alliance of opposition in Maharashtra, Gandhi said, "Whoever wants to come along, Congress' doors are open."

Earlier, at a rally in Dhule, Gandhi slammed Modi for criticising the Congress despite talking about the need for unity after the Pulwama attack, saing the PM can't refrain from engaging in public relations exercise 'even for five minutes'.

The Congress chief also ridiculed industrialist Anil Ambani, saying he cannot make even paper planes.

"After the Pulwama attack, I told my party leaders and workers to ensure that nobody criticised the government and (said) the country should stand together in this fight," Gandhi said at the Dhule rally.

Political attacks on the government could be made once the tensions between India and Pakistan eased, he said.

"Modi tells media that India is united after the Pulwama terror attack. Immediately after that, he criticises us during the war memorial opening (in Delhi). This country's prime minister cannot stop his public relations even for five minutes. That is the difference between him and Congress," Gandhi said.