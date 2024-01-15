News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Adani to give 350 sq ft flats to Dharavi residents

Adani to give 350 sq ft flats to Dharavi residents

Source: PTI
January 15, 2024 23:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Adani group on Monday said it will offer eligible residents of the Dharavi slum clusters new flats measuring 350 sq ft.

Dharavi

Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

The Adani group, which is redeveloping Dharavi slums in collaboration with the Maharashtra government, claimed the flat size was "17 per cent more" than what is offered as part of slum redevelopment projects.

 

The new flats will have a kitchen and toilet, Adani said in a statement, adding that earlier, the dwellers of informal settlements were given houses measuring 269 sq ft.

Since 2018, the state government started giving them homes measuring 315-322 sq ft.

The redeveloped area will also have community halls, recreational areas, public gardens, dispensaries and daycare centres for children.

January 1, 2000 has been decided as the cut-off date to determine eligible residents.

The "ineligible residents" will be provided accommodation under the proposed affordable rental housing policy, as per the state government's norms.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project is a special purpose vehicle, formed as a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government.

The company won the contract to rebuild the largest slum clusters in Asia in November 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Stock Market: Which Sectors Delivered?
Stock Market: Which Sectors Delivered?
How GenAI Startup Ecosystem Is Unfolding
How GenAI Startup Ecosystem Is Unfolding
Will Nifty See Major Correction In 2024?
Will Nifty See Major Correction In 2024?
Quadruple centurion Chaturvedi aspires for Ranji spot
Quadruple centurion Chaturvedi aspires for Ranji spot
Flight diverted, IndiGo pax sit on tarmac, have food
Flight diverted, IndiGo pax sit on tarmac, have food
'Middlemen' part of Shinde's Davos team: Aaditya
'Middlemen' part of Shinde's Davos team: Aaditya
Hackers 'place chip in man's body', probe ordered
Hackers 'place chip in man's body', probe ordered

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Indians Back To Spending, But...

Indians Back To Spending, But...

War Has Broken Between IT Giants

War Has Broken Between IT Giants

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances