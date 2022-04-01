News
Rediff.com  » News » Mumba Devi Ready For Gudi Padwa

Mumba Devi Ready For Gudi Padwa

By Rediff News Bureau
April 01, 2022 08:31 IST
Ahead of Gudi Padwa on Saturday, April 2, an installation of the Goddess Mumba Devi is in full swing in the city named after her.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: A 20 feet tall idol of Mumba Devi being readied for Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian New Year, in Girgaum, south Mumbai. All photographs: Arun Patil

 

IMAGE: Mumba Devi, Wikipedia notes, 'was patron of the Marathi-speaking agris (salt collectors) and kolis (fisherfolk), the original inhabitants of the Seven Islands of Bombay. She is depicted as a black stone sculpture.'
Legend has it that 'Mumbadevi, an eight-armed Goddess, was sent by Lord Brahma to vanquish an evil demon known as Mumbaraka, who terrorized the locals. After his defeat, Mumbaraka fell on his knees and begged the Goddess to take his name.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
