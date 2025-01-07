HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mt Everest scenic area shut after Tibet earthquake

Mt Everest scenic area shut after Tibet earthquake

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2025 15:59 IST

x

China has closed for tourists the scenic areas of its side of Mt Everest, also known as Mount Qomolangma, following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Dingri County in the Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Light illuminates Mount Everest, centre, during sunset in Solukhumbu district, also known as the Everest region. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Dingri is home to the base camp of the world's highest peak.

According to local authorities, the staff and tourists were in safe condition after the quake, which hit the region at 9:05 am Tuesday (Beijing Time).

 

Fifty-three people were killed and 62 injured in the earthquake, according to the regional disaster relief headquarters.

The hotel buildings and surrounding areas in the scenic area have remained intact, state-run Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Dingri Culture and Tourism Bureau.

However, the Qomolangma Station for Atmospheric and Environmental Research of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, located in Dingri, is experiencing a power outage. Despite this, the facilities have remained in good condition.

Located at the China-Nepal border, Mount Qomolangma reaches an altitude of more than 8,840 metres, with its northern section located in Tibet referred to as Xizang by China.

The weather forecast showed that Dingri's temperature ranged from minus 18 degrees Celsius to zero.

The Chinese side of Mount Qomolangma received 13,764 overseas tourists in 2024, more than twice the number recorded in 2023, Xinhua reported

The majority of tourists were from countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Germany and France, according to the County Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

95 killed, over 100 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet
95 killed, over 100 hurt as massive quake hits Tibet
The deadliest earthquakes over past 25 years
The deadliest earthquakes over past 25 years
'Ensure your home is earthquake ready'
'Ensure your home is earthquake ready'
Earthquake in Delhi may claim 8 million lives, warns expert
Earthquake in Delhi may claim 8 million lives, warns expert
9.0-quake is waiting to happen in Kashmir: Expert
9.0-quake is waiting to happen in Kashmir: Expert

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshay Kumar's Niece Simar Bhatia To Make Her Debut

webstory image 2

Neha-Angad's Trip To Melbourne

webstory image 3

12 Yummy, Yummy Street Foods Of North India!

VIDEOS

Devastating visuals from spot where 8 DRG jawans, driver killed 2:41

Devastating visuals from spot where 8 DRG jawans, driver...

Get ready for breathtaking views from world's highest Chenab Railway Bridge2:35

Get ready for breathtaking views from world's highest...

President Biden, 1st lady halt convoy to pay tribute to people killed in New Orleans attack3:26

President Biden, 1st lady halt convoy to pay tribute to...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD