7.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal, tremors felt in parts of India

A strong earthquake jolted Kathmandu early morning on Tuesday. The earthquake measuring 7 magnitude on Richter scale was recorded by the National Earthquake Measurement Centre at 6.50 am.

IMAGE: People come out of their houses after 7 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal. Photograph: ANI on X

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 6.35 am, 93 km northeast of Lobuche, near the Nepal-Tibet border.

The tremors were strongly felt in Bihar, with people seen outside their homes and apartments. No damage to property has been reported following the earthquake.

The earthquake was felt in neighbouring Kavrepalanchwok and Dhading districts as well. People came out of their houses out of panic in Kathmandu.

However, there are no reports of any damage so far due to the earthquake.

Tremors were felt in Bihar's Sheohar district after an earthquake struck near the Nepal-China border region on Tuesday morning, authorities said.