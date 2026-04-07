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Enforcement Directorate Asks Court to Rule on Discharge Applications in MSCB Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 07, 2026 21:31 IST

The Enforcement Directorate is pressing a Mumbai court to rule on the discharge applications of Rohit Pawar and others in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam, even after a closure report was accepted in a related investigation.

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is urging a Mumbai court to decide on discharge applications in the MSCB scam case.
  • The case involves alleged fraudulent sale of cooperative sugar mills by MSCB officials.
  • The ED's money laundering case is based on an FIR filed by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).
  • A closure report citing lack of evidence was accepted in a related case, prompting discharge applications.
  • The ED argues that a writ petition challenging the rejection of their intervention application is still pending in the Bombay High Court.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday urged a court here to decide the discharge applications of NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and others in the alleged Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam on merit following the recent acceptance of closure report in a related case.

The ED registered its money laundering case on the basis of an August 2019 FIR filed by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

 

The First Information Report alleged fraudulent sale of SSKs (Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana or cooperative sugar mills) by the then officers and directors of the MSCB at throwaway prices to their relatives/private persons without following due procedure.

But the EOW later filed a closure report in the alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam citing a lack of evidence, which a special court for MPs/MLAs cases recently accepted.

Rohit Pawar and 11 others named as accused in the ED's case then sought discharge from the money laundering case.

In its reply, the central agency said that while the closure report was accepted by the lower court, a 2021 writ petition challenging earlier rejection of the ED's intervention application was still pending before the Bombay High Court.

The ED, which had submitted prosecution complaints against 17 persons, urged the special court to decide the discharge applications on merit.

Details of the Alleged MSCB Scam

The alleged scam pertained to disbursal of loans to cooperative sugar factories, spinning mills and other entities by district and cooperative banks without following norms. The MSCB is Maharashtra's apex cooperative bank.

The state exchequer suffered losses of Rs 25,000 crore between January 2007 to December 2017 due to irregularities in disbursal of loans.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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