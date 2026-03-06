HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Files Discharge Plea in MSCB Scam Case

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Files Discharge Plea in MSCB Scam Case

March 06, 2026 20:44 IST

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar is seeking discharge in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case, arguing that the predicate offence has been closed, potentially impacting the ongoing investigation.

Key Points

  • NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar seeks discharge in the MSCB scam case, arguing the predicate offence is closed.
  • The MSCB scam involves alleged fraudulent sale of cooperative sugar mills by MSCB officials.
  • The Enforcement Directorate alleges irregularities in the auction of Kannad SSK by MSCB.
  • Pawar was named as an accused in the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate.
  • The court has asked the ED to respond to Pawar's application by March 17.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday moved a discharge application before a special court here in connection with the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) 'scam' case.

Pawar, who filed the application through his advocate Kushal Mor, claimed no money laundering case is made out as the predicate offence has been closed.

 

The MSCB money laundering case stemmed from an August 2019 FIR filed by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) that alleged fraudulent sale of SSKs (Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana or cooperative sugar mills) by the then officers and directors of MSCB at throwaway prices to their relatives/private persons without following due procedure.

Besides Pawar, his close associate and businessman Rajendra Ingwale and five others have sought discharge in the case.

The special judge for MPs/MLAs cases, Mahesh Jadhav asked ED the file its response by March 17.

Pawar, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly seat in Ahilyanagar district, was named as an accused in the third chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in July last year.

Details of the Allegations

The probe agency has alleged that MSCB, in order to recover an outstanding loan of Rs 80.56 crore of Kannad SSK Limited in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, took possession of its assets on July 13, 2009 under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act.

The MSCB then conducted an auction on August 30, 2012 of Kannad SSK by fixing a "very low" reserve price based on a questionable valuation report, the ED alleged.

"Apart from Baramati Agro Limited, two other parties entered the bidding process. The bidder with the highest bid was technically disqualified on flimsy grounds, whereas the other bidder was already a close business associate of Baramati Agro Ltd with no financial capacity or experience of running a sugar unit," it said.

Nirav Modi's Brothers Served Notices in PNB Scam Case
Court Issues Notices to Nirav Modi's Brothers in PNB Scam
Court Rejects Bail for Alleged Kingpin in Rs 8.94 Crore Bank Fraud
Court Denies Bail to IPS Officer's Husband in Rs 24 Crore Cheating Case
It's official: Merger talks between NCP factions over
