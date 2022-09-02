News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » MP tweaks rules, gangrape, terror convicts to stay in jail for life

MP tweaks rules, gangrape, terror convicts to stay in jail for life

Source: PTI
September 02, 2022 17:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid the debate over the release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, the Madhya Pradesh government's proposed new policy provides for life sentence till death for those held guilty for offences like gangrape and terrorist acts.

Convicts in such cases will not be released after the completion of 14 years in jail, which is the minimum term of life sentence.

The release from Godhra prison of 11 persons who were convicted for the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of several members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots had caused widespread outrage last month.

 

But the convicts' lawyers had claimed that the release complied with the 1992 policy, which allowed such concession in Gujarat.

”Under the proposed new policy-2022, those serving life sentence for  crimes like rape of minor, gangrape, terrorist activities, making hooch, foreign currency-related crimes and murder of two or more persons will have to remain in prison till their last breath,” a senior official said on Friday.

The proposed policy was reviewed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a meeting with Home Minister Narottam Mishra, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and additional chief secretary (home) Dr Rajesh Rajora on Thursday evening, he said.

At present, a policy framed in 2012 lays down the rules for remission of life sentence in Madhya Pradesh. More than 12,000 life convicts are lodged in the state's 131 jails.

The proposed policy also provides for life sentence without remission for those convicted for the murder of a government servant when he or she is performing duty.

The same rule will be applicable for those involved in a crime against the state government or any wing of the defence forces.

Further, those convicted under IPC section 376 (rape) will have to undergo a minimum sentence of 20 years and maximum sentence of 25 years including remission period, the official said.

The life convicts in other cases will be released only after the completion of their actual 14-year or 20-year sentence, and that too on the recommendation of the collector, superintendent of police and district prosecution officer, the proposed policy says.

Under the present  2012 policy, prisoners get early release twice a year: Republic Day and Independence Day.

The new policy proposes that they be released on two additional occasions --  April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti) and October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).

A committee headed by ACS home Rajora with principal secretary (law) and director general (DG) prisons as its members prepared the draft of the new policy after studying the polices in ten other states,  the official said.

Chief minister Chouhan, meanwhile, also directed officials to prepare a draft proposal for a new Anti-Gambling Act with a provision against online gambling. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
In Bilkis' village, many flee after convicts' release
In Bilkis' village, many flee after convicts' release
Felicitating Bilkis convicts in very bad taste: Judge
Felicitating Bilkis convicts in very bad taste: Judge
SC to hear plea challenging release of Bilkis rapists
SC to hear plea challenging release of Bilkis rapists
SC grants interim bail to Teesta Setalvad
SC grants interim bail to Teesta Setalvad
Here's how much BCCI paid for Neeraj Chopra's javelin
Here's how much BCCI paid for Neeraj Chopra's javelin
'Bappa's blessings are with everyone'
'Bappa's blessings are with everyone'
700 stranded at IGIA as Lufthansa cancels flights
700 stranded at IGIA as Lufthansa cancels flights
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Bilkis: Ex-babus urge CJI to rectify 'wrong decision'

Bilkis: Ex-babus urge CJI to rectify 'wrong decision'

Bilkis case: BJP's Khushbu slams release of convicts

Bilkis case: BJP's Khushbu slams release of convicts

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances