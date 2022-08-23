News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Remission to Bilkis case convicts challenged in SC

Remission to Bilkis case convicts challenged in SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 23, 2022 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider listing a plea challenging the grant of remission by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

IMAGE: People convicted for rape and murder in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 post-Godhra riots, being welcomed as they come out of the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy, in Godhra, Monday, August 15, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal and lawyer Aparna Bhat against the grant of remission and consequent release of the convicts in the case.

 

"We are only challenging the remission and not the Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court order is fine, My Lords. We are challenging the principles on the basis of which remission was granted," Sibal said.

The apex court had earlier asked the Gujarat government to consider the plea of remission.

Bilkis Bano, who was pregnant at the time, was gangraped and her three-year-old daughter Saleha was among 14 killed by a mob on March 3, 2002, in Dahod during violence that broke out across the state after the Sabarmati Express was attacked in Godhra and 59 passengers, mainly 'kar sevaks', were burnt to death.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Guj govt said about release of Bilkis convicts
What Guj govt said about release of Bilkis convicts
Bilkis case: 11 convicts released, family surprised
Bilkis case: 11 convicts released, family surprised
We were victims of politics: Bilkis case convict
We were victims of politics: Bilkis case convict
Tried Fishing In Swollen Narmada?
Tried Fishing In Swollen Narmada?
Dravid tests positive for COVID-19; to miss Asia Cup
Dravid tests positive for COVID-19; to miss Asia Cup
Who's Kiara Thinking About?
Who's Kiara Thinking About?
'Choppergate': Are IAF Veterans Being Made Scapegoats?
'Choppergate': Are IAF Veterans Being Made Scapegoats?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Bilkis rapists are Brahmins with sanskaar: BJP MLA

Bilkis rapists are Brahmins with sanskaar: BJP MLA

How can justice for any woman end like this: Bilkis

How can justice for any woman end like this: Bilkis

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances