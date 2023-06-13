News
Massive fire breaks out in MP govt building in Bhopal, no casualties

Massive fire breaks out in MP govt building in Bhopal, no casualties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 13, 2023 00:39 IST
A massive fire erupted on the third floor of Satpura Bhawan building which houses offices of various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government in Bhopal on Monday, prompting authorities to call in fire tenders from Army, Airports Authority of India and facilities of oil companies, officials and the CMO said.

IMAGE: Firefighters douse a fire that erupted in the building of Satpura Bhawan, in Bhopal, June 12, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

No casualties have been reported in the blaze which has been raging since 4 pm.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah about the fire and sought assistance for dousing it, an official said.

 

The prime minister has assured Chouhan to provide all possible assistance from the Centre for controlling the blaze, the official said.

Indian Air Force plane AN-52 and MI-15 chopper will join the dousing operation in the night and will pour water using buckets from above, according to the Chief Minister's Office. 

On directions of Chouhan, state home minister Narottam Mishra and medical education minister Vishwas Sarang have reached the spot to take stock of the situation, the official said.

The fire, which has affected the third, fourth, fifth and the top sixth floor of the building and the terrace, can be seen from various areas of the city.

The affected building is located on a hill in front of the state government secretariat Vallabh Bhawan.

Officials said the fire has destroyed furniture and documents of several departments.

Fire tenders and firefighters from the Army, Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL, Airports Authority of India, BHEL, and from Mandideep and Raisen were called in, the Chief Minister's Office said.

District collector Ashish Singh said all resources have been mobilised and around 22 fire tenders and 30-40 tankers are involved in the dousing operation as of now.

He said the fire spread as there are many files stored in the building and firemen can't enter due to heavy smoke. The density of the fire is very high. No casualty has been reported, Singh added.

"As per prima facie information and people present at the spot informed that the blaze erupted on the third floor of the building due to a short circuit in an air conditioner and raged to other floors due to wind," said Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Fire Officer Ramesh Neel said the blaze erupted at around 4 pm.

"Furniture and documents are prima facie destroyed in the fire," he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has formed a committee of senior bureaucrats to probe the possible reasons behind the fire. The panel includes the additional chief secretary (home), principal secretary (urban administration), principal secretary (PWD) and additional director general (fire), the CMO said.

Arera Hills police station incharge RK Singh said the blaze engulfed furniture and documents in the departments of tribal welfare and health located inside the building.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
