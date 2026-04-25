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Madhya Pradesh Minister Disowns Brother After Threat Allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 25, 2026 18:14 IST

Madhya Pradesh minister Nagar Singh Chouhan publicly disowned his brother, Inder Singh Chouhan, after his arrest for allegedly threatening a female officer over rejected applications related to the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana.

Key Points

  • Madhya Pradesh Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan disowns his brother after arrest.
  • Inder Singh Chouhan allegedly threatened a woman officer over rejected applications.
  • The alleged threats involved breaking teeth and burying the officer alive.
  • The case involves applications under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana.
  • Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria criticised the misuse of power.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that he had no connection with his brother who is facing a criminal case for allegedly threatening to assault and "bury alive" a woman officer.

Inder Singh Chouhan was arrested in the case on Friday and produced in a court which granted him bail.

 

Minister's Statement on Brother's Actions

Speaking to reporters, Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan said he had no connection with his brother.

"We live separately and have no communication. He is responsible for his own actions," the BJP leader told reporters.

Details of the Alleged Threat

Inder Singh allegedly threatened Janpad Panchayat chief executive officer Priya Kang at the district headquarters on April 22.

As per Kang's complaint, the minister's brother told her 'I will break your teeth and bury you alive', after she rejected ineligible applications under the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana.

Under the scheme, women from weaker sections of society get financial help for a daughter's marriage.

The rejected applications had sought inclusion in the scheme of couples who were already married, police said.

Office staff of the CEO intervened during the incident, following which a First Information Report was registered against Inder Singh Chouhan on the same day.

He was arrested two days later and got bail, said Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Singh Bhadoria.

Political Reaction

Reacting to the controversy, Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria said those who are in power are misusing their position, and the people would respond to this at the right time.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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