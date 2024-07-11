MP man tells police wife left him because he was dark-skinned

A 24-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city has claimed his wife left him because of his dark complexion and also filed a harassment complaint against him.

The man has also filed a police complaint against his wife over the issue, an official said on Thursday.

The police have called both of them for counselling on Saturday before initiating any action in the matter.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, the man, resident of Vicky Factory area in the city, said he got married about 14 months back.

Soon after the marriage, his wife started troubling him and kept taunting him because of his dark complexion, he claimed.

His wife gave birth to a girl about a month back, he said.

"But after 10 days, she left the child (at the man's home) and went to stay with her parents," the man said.

"When I went to her house to bring her back, she again raised the issue of my dark complexion and refused to come back with me," he claimed.

Later, she also filed a complaint of harassment against him at the women's police station, he said.

When contacted, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kiran Ahirwar said the woman had gone to her parent's house, leaving the child at her in-laws' place.

The woman's husband and his mother also filed a complaint over the issue during a public hearing with the local police on Tuesday, the official said.

"We have called both the parties for counselling on July 13 and only after that we will take some action in the matter," she added.