Rediff.com  » News » MP govt shuts down 25K shops selling meat, fish in open in 25 days

MP govt shuts down 25K shops selling meat, fish in open in 25 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 07, 2024 23:16 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that 25,000 shops selling meat and fish in the open have been shut down in the state in the last 25 days.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I gave instructions that shops selling meat and fish in the open should be removed. Today, around 25,000 shops selling meat and fish in the open have been removed in the state," Yadav said after laying the foundation stones and inaugurating 187 developmental projects worth Rs 218 crore in Ujjain.

 

He said development work in MP will go on unabated, and there won't be any compromise on it.

Hours after he took oath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13 last year, Yadav had issued directives banning the sale of meat and fish in open places in MP.

The CM said the festival of 'Makar Sankranti' will be celebrated in the state as 'Women Empowerment Day'.

The chief minister said that Lord Krishna had learnt 64 arts in Ujjain, famous for the Mahakaleshwar temple, seeking to highlight the historical and mythological importance of the city.

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna was an expert in 64 arts related to music or dance, and he acquired the knowledge in just 64 days.

"Ujjain is the place from where Sanghamitra and Mahendra went to Sri Lanka to propagate Buddhism," Yadav said. Sanghamitra was Emperor Ashoka's daughter, while Mahendra was his son.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
