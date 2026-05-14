Three Killed In Madhya Pradesh Firecracker Factory Explosion

A devastating firecracker factory explosion in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district has killed three and injured 25, leading to the factory owner's arrest and a thorough investigation into safety violations.

Key Points A firecracker factory explosion in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of at least three workers and injuries to 25 others.

The factory owner has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) due to alleged misuse of the factory license.

Investigations are underway involving multiple agencies, including PESO and the State Pollution Control Board, to determine the cause of the explosion.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced financial assistance for the families of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

The incident has sparked political controversy, with allegations of illegal storage and unsafe working conditions at the firecracker factory.

At least three workers were killed and 25 injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The factory owner was subsequently arrested under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), and an investigation has been launched with the help of technical experts to determine the cause of the incident, they said.

The explosion took place at around 11 am and led to a fire. Videos on social media showed thick white smoke billowing from the factory located along the Agraâ Mumbai national highway, people rushing the injured for treatment amid cries for help, and body parts scattered at the site.

NSA Invoked After Firecracker Factory Blast

District Magistrate Rituraj Singh invoked the NSA against Anil Malviya, to whom the license for running the factory in Tonk Kalan area had been granted. A report submitted by the Superintendent of Police stated that there had been misuse of the license and violation of its conditions, officials said.

While Malviya was put under arrest, the license was suspended.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and ordered an investigation. The government will provide an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, and the injured will receive free treatment, he said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda inquired about the well-being of workers admitted to various hospitals. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, he told reporters.

Investigation Into Firecracker Factory Safety

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Shukla said that officials from the Central Government's Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), the State Pollution Control Board and the Forensic Science Laboratory are investigating the explosion.

District Magistrate Singh told reporters that two licenses for manufacturing and selling firecrackers had been issued in Malviya's name on December 23, 2025, and renewed on May 6.

According to Singh, the factory had started manufacturing small firecrackers only 15 days ago.

Political Fallout From Deadly Explosion

State Congress President Jitu Patwari visited the site and blamed the BJP government for the tragedy.

"This incident shows that the gunpowder mafia, which imports raw materials from China, has established its dominance in the state," he said, alleging that the factory owner enjoyed patronage of leaders of the ruling party.

Firecrackers were being illegally stored in agricultural produce warehouses and more than 40 boys were employed at the factory, Patwari further alleged, demanding suspension of the District Magistrate for his alleged failure to prevent the irregularities.

Factor worker Naveen Kumar, a Bihar native whose brother Niranjan was among the injured, alleged that there was no fire safety equipment or arrangement. Workers were typically paid a monthly salary of Rs 14,000, he said.

The explosion took place in a 25-by-25-foot room where 15 to 20 workers handled gunpowder, Kumar said, adding that extreme heat could be a possible cause.

Large parts of western Madhya Pradesh have been witnessing extremely hot weather for the last few days.