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Stringent Action After Deadly Firecracker Factory Explosion In Madhya Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 15, 2026 14:44 IST

Following a devastating firecracker factory explosion in Madhya Pradesh that claimed five lives, authorities have invoked the stringent National Security Act and filed culpable homicide charges.

Key Points

  • Authorities invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against the firecracker factory manager after the blast.
  • Culpable homicide charges have been filed against four accused, including the owner of the firecracker factory.
  • The firecracker factory lacked proper safety arrangements and stored excessive explosive materials.
  • A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the firecracker factory explosion.
  • The Central government's Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) is also investigating the incident.

An explosion ripped through a firecracker factory in the Tonk Kalan area on Thursday, leading to a fire that killed five labourers and injured 23 others. Anil Malviya, the licensed owner of the factory, has been arrested under the stringent provisions of the National Security Act (NSA).

Stringent Action Taken After Firecracker Factory Tragedy

Dewas Collector Rituraj Singh on Friday invoked the NSA, whose provisions make getting bail tough, against factory manager Ajaas Khan, and the district magistrate has ordered that both Khan and Malviya be lodged in Ujjain Central Jail for three months under the stringent Act, an official said.

 

He said that a case has been registered on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act against Malviya, Khan, another factory manager, Mahesh and contractor Bhupendra alias Chhotu.

Investigation Underway Into Safety Lapses

According to the first information report (FIR), firecrackers were being manufactured and stored at the factory, where more than the permitted quantities of explosive materials were kept, and the facility also lacked proper safety arrangements for workers.

Meanwhile, the district administration formed a three-member committee, comprising officials from the electricity, industrial and safety departments, along with the state pollution control board, to probe the blast at the factory.

Government Agencies Investigate the Incident

The Central government's Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and the forensic science laboratory are also investigating the incident, officials said.

Of the 23 patients injured in the blaze, three were admitted in critical condition at the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore.

MYH superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav said, "All three have suffered 80 to 90 per cent burn injuries. Specialist doctors are continuously monitoring their condition."

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had earlier expressed grief over the incident and announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and free treatment for the injured.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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