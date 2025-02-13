MP bizman's son kidnapped while waiting for school bus

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly kidnapped a six-year-old son of a businessman after throwing chilli powder into the eyes of the child's mother as they waited for his school bus in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, the police said.

Photograph: / Rediff.com Image used for representational purposes only.

The incident took place in Morar area in the morning, they said.

"Two men came on a motorcycle and threw chilli powder into the eyes of the woman and kidnapped her son, whose father is a sugar merchant. The accused then took away the child on their motorcycle," Gwalior zone inspector general of police Arvind Saxena told PTI.

"After being informed about the incident around 8.10 am, the police announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the accused and the rescue of the boy," he said.

The kidnapped boy is the son of Rahul Gupta, who resides with his family in C P Colony of Murar area.

As per the usual practice, Gupta's wife went to drop their son to the spot where his school bus picks him up, the police said.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the site, they added.

After the incident, senior police officials arrived there and launched an investigation.

When asked, the boy's father Rahul Gupta said, "I am a wholesale sugar trader. After the kidnapping incident, nobody has contacted us. We do not have enmity with anyone and don't know who might have done this."

Meanwhile, merchants and shopkeepers in Murar area shut down their business units to condemn the kidnapping incident.