HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » MP bizman's son kidnapped while waiting for school bus

MP bizman's son kidnapped while waiting for school bus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 13, 2025 18:03 IST

x

Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly kidnapped a six-year-old son of a businessman after throwing chilli powder into the eyes of the child's mother as they waited for his school bus in Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, the police said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

The incident took place in Morar area in the morning, they said.

"Two men came on a motorcycle and threw chilli powder into the eyes of the woman and kidnapped her son, whose father is a sugar merchant. The accused then took away the child on their motorcycle," Gwalior zone inspector general of police Arvind Saxena told PTI.

 

"After being informed about the incident around 8.10 am, the police announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the accused and the rescue of the boy," he said.

The kidnapped boy is the son of Rahul Gupta, who resides with his family in C P Colony of Murar area.

As per the usual practice, Gupta's wife went to drop their son to the spot where his school bus picks him up, the police said.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the site, they added.

After the incident, senior police officials arrived there and launched an investigation.

When asked, the boy's father Rahul Gupta said, "I am a wholesale sugar trader. After the kidnapping incident, nobody has contacted us. We do not have enmity with anyone and don't know who might have done this."

Meanwhile, merchants and shopkeepers in Murar area shut down their business units to condemn the kidnapping incident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How wrong spelling helped cops crack fake kidnapping
How wrong spelling helped cops crack fake kidnapping
Kidnapped as 7 yr-old, man returns home after 30 yrs
Kidnapped as 7 yr-old, man returns home after 30 yrs
Lost money in betting, nursing student fakes abduction
Lost money in betting, nursing student fakes abduction
Mushtaq Khan abductors planned to kidnap Shakti Kapoor
Mushtaq Khan abductors planned to kidnap Shakti Kapoor
Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years
Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

11 Hatke Valentine's Day Date Ideas

webstory image 3

9 Most Corrupt Countries

VIDEOS

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi offer prayers at Tirumala Temple0:50

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi offer prayers at Tirumala Temple

Video: Last journey of Ayodhya chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das3:05

Video: Last journey of Ayodhya chief priest Acharya...

Tamannaah Bhatia looks perfectly divine in traditional purple saree0:40

Tamannaah Bhatia looks perfectly divine in traditional...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD