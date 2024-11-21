News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Lost money in betting, UP nursing student fakes her kidnapping

Lost money in betting, UP nursing student fakes her kidnapping

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 21, 2024 16:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A nursing student, along with four friends, staged her own kidnapping in Jhansi to blackmail her family into paying Rs 6 lakh after she lost money in online betting, police said on Thursday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

When police traced the student's location first in Delhi and then in Noida, where they finally caught up with her, Nandini (19) admitted to making up the whole thing.

Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudha Singh said the woman revealed during interrogation that she was into online betting and had taken money from some of her friends but she ended up losing around Rs 2.5 lakh.

 

To compensate them, she staged her own kidnapping, placed a WhatsApp call to her father and demanded Rs 6 lakh as ransom, the SSP told PTI.

Singh said Nandini's father Bablu Raikwar of Todi Fatehpur lodged an FIR on Monday, alleging that she had been kidnapped and a ransom demand had been made.

During their investigation, the police found the student's location first in Delhi and then in Noida. When the Special Operations Group (SOG) and a police team reached Noida on Wednesday, the reality of the case came to light, the SSP added.

The official said that the student and her friends Hridayesh, Priyanshu, Shivam and Nandkishore have been arrested for being involved in the conspiracy and further investigations are underway.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act
Lover, his friends rape Andhra law student; film act
Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years
Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years
Woman drugged, abducted from train, gang-raped
Woman drugged, abducted from train, gang-raped
In a first, Russia targets Ukrainian city with ICBMs
In a first, Russia targets Ukrainian city with ICBMs
The Stumps Show: On Rediff.com
The Stumps Show: On Rediff.com
Bumrah lauds India's fearless rookies
Bumrah lauds India's fearless rookies
Will raise Adani issue in winter session, says Rahul
Will raise Adani issue in winter session, says Rahul
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Lesbian couple accused of stealing girl child gets bail
Lesbian couple accused of stealing girl child gets bail
Woman kidnapped, drugged, raped by Instagram friend
Woman kidnapped, drugged, raped by Instagram friend

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances