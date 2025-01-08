HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » How wrong spelling helped UP cops crack fake kidnapping

How wrong spelling helped UP cops crack fake kidnapping

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2025 12:22 IST

x

Wrong spelling in a ransom note helped police crack a staged kidnapping in which a man tried to con his elder brother with a Rs 50,000 demand, officials said on Wednesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The incident came to light on January 5 when Sanjay Kumar, a contractor from Bandaraha village in Hardoi district, told police that he received a ransom note from an unknown number demanding Rs 5,000 for releasing his brother Sandeep (27) who was 'kidnapped'.

The note said if he failed to pay the amount, it would result in 'deth' of his brother.

 

Kumar also received a 13-second video clip in which his brother could be seen tied with a rope.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, said the wrong spelling of death in the ransom note -- spelled as 'deth' -- gave clue that the person behind the act was not much educated.

Suspicion grew as Kumar did not have enmity with anyone, nor was the ransom amount that big, the SP said.

Tracking his mobile phone location, police traced Sandeep to Rupapur.

During interrogation, police asked him to jot down a ransom note of his kidnapping, in which he again spelt death as 'deth', the officer said.

Later, he confessed to staging his own abduction, saying he got the idea of extracting money from his brother after watching 'CID', a popular crime serial, the SP said.

Sandeep worked at cane purchase centre in Mirzapur, and recently his bike hit an elderly person in Sahabad on December 30, fracturing his leg.

He was in need of money as the other party was demanding compensation from him, the officer said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Lost money in betting, nursing student fakes abduction
Lost money in betting, nursing student fakes abduction
How tailor's tag helped cops crack mystery murder
How tailor's tag helped cops crack mystery murder
Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years
Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years
Navi Mumbai man arrested 33 years after wife's murder
Navi Mumbai man arrested 33 years after wife's murder
How Police Saved A Man From Suicide
How Police Saved A Man From Suicide

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Yoga Poses For Back Pain

webstory image 2

Who Will Replace Justin Trudeau?

webstory image 3

Looking At Manushi's Life Lately

VIDEOS

Afarwat hills ready for skiing season with controlled blasting in Gulmarg4:33

Afarwat hills ready for skiing season with controlled...

Kiara makes first appearance after being advised bed rest0:46

Kiara makes first appearance after being advised bed rest

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland1:35

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD