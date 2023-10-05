MP: 35% quota for women in govt jobs; 50% in teaching

Madhya Pradesh government has issued a notification for providing 35 per cent reservation in recruitment to women, barring the Forest department in the state.

Photograph: / Rediff.com IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributes a two-wheeler to a woman beneficiary during the women self-help group conference, at Jamboree Ground, in Bhopal on Tuesday. (ANI Photo).

The state government has made amendment to the Madhya Pradesh Civils Services (Special Provision for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997 to give 35% reservation to women.

According to the copy of notification, "Notwithstanding anything contained in any service rules, there shall be reserved 35 percent of all posts in the service under the state (except Forest Department) in favour of women at the stage of direct recruitment and the said reservation shall be horizontal and compartment-wise."

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced to provide 35 percent reservation to women in police and other government jobs and 50 percent reservation for women in teaching posts.

Priority would be given to women in local bodies, including aldermen and other positions. Education fees of girls will be borne by the government while ensuring better education to them.

Recently, the women's reservation Bill passed by the Parliament, became law after it received assent from President Droupadi Murmu.

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhniyam', which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies, was unanimously passed by the Rajya Sabha, becoming the first bill to be passed in the new Parliament building.

On September 20, the Bill was passed following division with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation and two against it on the motion seeking its passage.

The amendments moved by the Opposition members were negative and separate clauses of the draft legislation were also voted on.

On September 21, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was 'unanimously' passed in Rajya Sabha which marks the PM's birthday according to the Hindu calendar.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for the assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.