Rediff.com  » News » Moving to the next stage of war in Gaza: Israel defence forces

Moving to the next stage of war in Gaza: Israel defence forces

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 29, 2023 13:11 IST
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has re-issued urgent calls for civilians in Gaza to move south as the ground forces move to the next phase of its war with the terrorist group Hamas.

IMAGE: A man carries a child at the site of an Israeli air strike on a house, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 27, 2023. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

'The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is expanding its operations. We are moving to the next phase of our war against Hamas in Gaza, from the air, land, and sea. On October 7, Hamas committed a crime against humanity. Israel is in a war, it did not start, and it did not sink. Hamas is attacking Israeli civilians while firing from among dozen civilians. These are both war crimes. Our fight is with Hamas. Not with the people of Gaza,' IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video posted to the IDF's profile on 'X'.

 

'Civilians in northern Gaza and Gaza city should temporarily move south of Wadi Gaza to a safer area where they can receive water, food and medicine. Tomorrow, the humanitarian efforts to Gaza led by Egypt in the United States will be expanding,' he added.

The IDF spokesperson said Hamas was using Gazans as human shields amid the ongoing offensive.

'Hamas operated inside and under civilian buildings, precisely because they know the IDF distinguishes between terrorists and civilians,' he said.

Earlier, on Saturday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the second stage of the war against Hamas started with the entrance of more ground forces into Gaza on Friday night, The Times of Israel reported.

He said Israel's goal is to 'defeat the murderous enemy and to ensure our existence in our land'.

His statement came on the heels of the Israel Defence Forces chief informing that the military was carrying out ground operations in the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu said the soldiers are part of a legacy of Jewish warriors going back 3,000 years.

He said they (Hamas) have one goal, 'To defeat the murderous enemy, and to ensure our existence in our land.'

Addressing a press conference in Tel Aviv, he stressed that Israel's objectives amid the ongoing conflict are clear -- 'destruction of Hamas's military and governing capabilities; and returning the hostages home'.

He said the decision to launch the ground operations was made unanimously by the war cabinet and the security cabinet, according to The Times of Israel.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
