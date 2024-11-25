Mourning The Dead In Manipur

Scenes from funerals in Jiribam in Manipur for Meiteis killed in the ethnic violence that broke out in Borobekra.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A mother mourns her son Khundrakpam Athouba, here and below. All photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman throws flowers on coffins of Meiteis killed in ethnic violence.

IMAGE: Women mourn the dead.

IMAGE: A man looks at photographs of the dead.

IMAGE: Priests stand next to the coffins.

IMAGE: A coffin on its way to its resting place.

IMAGE: Men dig graves for the dead.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com