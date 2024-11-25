Mourning The Dead In Manipur

Scenes from funerals in Jiribam in Manipur for Meiteis killed in the ethnic violence that broke out in Borobekra.
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
IMAGE: A mother mourns her son Khundrakpam Athouba, here and below. All photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: A woman throws flowers on coffins of Meiteis killed in ethnic violence.
IMAGE: Women mourn the dead.
IMAGE: A man looks at photographs of the dead.
IMAGE: Priests stand next to the coffins.
IMAGE: A coffin on its way to its resting place.
IMAGE: Men dig graves for the dead.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com