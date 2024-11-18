News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » NIA takes over Manipur violence cases as protests continue

NIA takes over Manipur violence cases as protests continue

Source: PTI
November 18, 2024 14:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered three cases in connection with the latest instances of violence in the strife-torn Manipur, according to official sources.

IMAGE: Women from Lamlai and Chalou villages stage a sit-in protest in Imphal East against the violence and tension in the state after the kidnapping of six persons, Imphal, November 16, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

The cases, which were originally filed by Manipur Ppice, were registered by the anti-terror agency on November 13 and the investigation into these cases has begun, the sources said on Monday.

The cases taken over by the NIA are those related to the "murder of a woman at Jiribam by fully armed militants" (FIR registered at Jiribam local police on November 8), "attack on a CRPF post located at Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra police stations, Jiribam by armed militants" (FIR registered at Borobekra police station on November 11) and "burning of houses and killing of civilian at Borobekra" (FIR registered at Borobekra police station on November 11), they said.

 

The situation in Manipur, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year, has been volatile following protests and violence after the recovery of bodies of women and children.

Irate mobs set fire to the residences of three more BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley on Saturday night even as security forces foiled an attempt by agitators to storm the ancestral residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

>On November 11, the Manipur police said 10 suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces after insurgents in camouflage uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons fired indiscriminately at Borobekra police station and an adjacent CRPF camp at Jakuradhor in Jiribam.

Hours later, suspected militants allegedly abducted six civilians, including women and children from the same district, according to police.

On Saturday, the Union home ministry said all security forces deployed in Manipur have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace in the state.

More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

It started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by the clashes, witnessed violence after the mutilated body of a farmer was found in a field in June this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Manipur: Houses of 4 MLAs torched, curfew in Imphal
Manipur: Houses of 4 MLAs torched, curfew in Imphal
Slain Kuki-Zo men's funeral delayed over autopsy reports
Slain Kuki-Zo men's funeral delayed over autopsy reports
More troops rushed to Manipur after fresh violence
More troops rushed to Manipur after fresh violence
Centre to send 50 more CAPF companies to Manipur
Centre to send 50 more CAPF companies to Manipur
I'll stop singing songs on alcohol if...: Diljit
I'll stop singing songs on alcohol if...: Diljit
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...
'Game Face On' For Young Turks In Perth
'Game Face On' For Young Turks In Perth
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Protester killed in firing during clashes in Manipur
Protester killed in firing during clashes in Manipur
Shah reviews Manipur situation, orders to ensure peace
Shah reviews Manipur situation, orders to ensure peace

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances