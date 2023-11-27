News
Mothers And Fathers India...

By REDIFF NEWS
November 27, 2023 12:14 IST
On Saturday, November 25, 2023, Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, the chief of the naval staff, reviewed the passing out parade of the autumn term 2023 at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala.

158 trainees comprising midshipmen of the 105 Indian Naval Academy course, cadets of the 38 Naval Orientation Course (Coast Guard), 35 and 36 Naval Orientation Course (Extended) passed out with flying colours.

The passing out trainees included 8 cadets from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Myanmar and the first international women trainee from Mauritius.

Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, was the conducting officer for the parade.

 

IMAGE: You could go on to be an admiral later in your career, but Mum will always be your first commander. Photograph: Indian Naval Academy

 

IMAGE: Or Dad...Photograph: Indian Naval Academy

 

IMAGE: Admiral Hari Kumar, accompanied by Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, reviews the cadets in formation, here and below. Photograph: ANI Twitter

 

Photograph: ANI Twitter

 

Photograph: ANI Twitter

 

Photograph: ANI Twitter

 

IMAGE: The CNS reviews a ceremonial guard of honour. Photograph: Indian Naval Academy

 

IMAGE: Admiral Hari Kumar awards medals to meritorious Midshipmen and Cadets on completion of the ceremonial review, here and belowPhotograph: Indian Naval Academy

 

Photograph: Indian Naval Academy

 

IMAGE: The successful trainees marched with their gleaming ceremonial swords and rifles held in salute, past the Academy's Quarterdeck, in Slow March -- their 'Antim Pag' or final step -- at the Indian Naval Academy. Photograph: Indian Naval Academy

 

IMAGE: Admiral Hari Kumar and his wife Kala Harikumar with a cadet and his family. Photograph: Indian Naval Academy

 

IMAGE: The Admiral, Mrs Hari Kumar with cadets and their families. Photograph: Indian Naval Academy

 

IMAGE: Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, who was a former commandant of the Indian Naval Academy, his wife Madhumati Hampiholi with a cadet and his familu. Photograph: Indian Naval Academy

 

IMAGE: Vice Admiral Puneet K Bahl, Commandant, Indian Naval Academy, second from his right, his wife Anjali Bahl, right, Mrs Kala Hari Kumar, second from left, with a cadet. Photograph: Indian Naval Academy

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

