HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Moscow keen on revival of Russia-India-China troika

Moscow keen on revival of Russia-India-China troika

By Vinay Shukla
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 30, 2025 11:13 IST

x

Moscow is genuinely interested in the revival of activities within the framework of the Russia-India-China (RIC) format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in Kazan on October 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I would like to confirm our genuine interest in the earliest resumption of the work within the format of the troika -- Russia, India, China -- which was established many years ago on the initiative of (ex-Russian prime minister) Yevgeny Primakov, and which has organised meetings more than 20 times at the ministerial level since then, not only at the level of foreign policy chiefs, but also the heads of other economic, trade and financial agencies of the three countries," Lavrov was quoted as saying by TASS.

 

The foreign minister was addressing an international social and political conference on forming a single and equitable system of security and cooperation in Eurasia in the city of Perm in the Ural mountains, where Europe borders with Asia, at the plenary session of the conference.

"As of today, as I understand, an understanding has been reached between India and China on how to ease the situation on the border, and it seems to me that the time has come for the revival of this RIC troika," Lavrov stressed.

He also alleged that NATO is blatantly trying to lure India into anti-China intrigues.

"I have no doubts that our Indian friends, and I say this on the basis of confidential conversations with them, obviously see this trend that can be actually deemed as a large provocation,” Lavrov said.

The RIC troika was frozen since the Galwan crisis in June 2020.

However, the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan in October 2024 was seen as a thaw when the two leaders expressed the need to improve bilateral relations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Vinay Shukla
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

China-Russia Bhai Bhai: What India Can Expect
China-Russia Bhai Bhai: What India Can Expect
Backed by Ankara, Baku, Sharif seeks talks with India
Backed by Ankara, Baku, Sharif seeks talks with India
'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'
'China Will Keep Supplying Pakistan Weapons'
Russia, Japan, UAE join India's anti-terror push
Russia, Japan, UAE join India's anti-terror push
'If India Thinks It Has Deterred Pak, It's Mistaken'
'If India Thinks It Has Deterred Pak, It's Mistaken'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Where You Can Watch Raj Khosla's Classics

webstory image 2

The Cake Collection: 8 Easy But Scrumptious Recipes

webstory image 3

7 Superfoods To Improve Digestion

VIDEOS

IAF chief uses Salman Khan's dialogue after Op Sindoor: 'Ek baar jo maine- - -''1:34

IAF chief uses Salman Khan's dialogue after Op Sindoor:...

'Our right of self-defence': Tharoor 'disappointed' over Colombia's reaction to Op Sindoor7:50

'Our right of self-defence': Tharoor 'disappointed' over...

Sierra Leone Parliament honors Pahalgam attack victims 1:06

Sierra Leone Parliament honors Pahalgam attack victims

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD