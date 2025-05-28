Backed by Turkey, Azerbaijan, Sharif seeks talks with India

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated his willingness to hold talks with India, saying the two sides must sit together and address issues, including Kashmir, water and terrorism.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photograph: Iran's presidential website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Ruters

Sharif made the comments while addressing the Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit, attended by presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev, in Lachin, Azerbaijan.

It was his second such statement this week to push for talks between India and Pakistan.

In Tehran, Sharif on Monday said he was ready to talk with India 'to resolve all disputes'.

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

"We must sit together and talk for the sake of peace. There are issues that demand immediate attention and must be addressed through dialogue," Dawn newspaper quoted Sharif as saying at the trilateral summit in Lachin.

"I have said in all humility that we want peace in the region [...] and that requires talks on the table on issues which need urgent attention and amicable resolution, that is the issue of Kashmir according to the resolutions of the United Nations and the Security Council and as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir," he said.

"I have said in all earnest that if India wants to talk on countering terrorism in sincerity of purpose, Pakistan would be willing to talk to India on this issue as well," he added.

Sharif also expressed willingness to resume trade with India.

He also criticised India's decision to keep the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, saying it is a lifeline for the people of Pakistan, for their agricultural use, drinking and many other purposes.

Sharif agreed with leaders of Turkiye and Azerbaijan to strengthen ties for the mutual benefit of their peoples, as well as for regional peace and prosperity.

"Our strength lies in our solidarity as the three countries stood by each other in recent times be it on Karabakh, Kashmir or Northern Cyprus issues," Sharif was quoted as saying by the state-run Radio Pakistan.

Sharif thanked both nations for their support during Pakistan's recent military conflict with India.

In his address, President Aliyev said his country was ready for close cooperation with Turkiye and Pakistan in multiple sectors.

He announced that Azerbaijan envisages a $2 billion investment in Pakistan's economy.

"We want to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in the defence industry as there is great potential for it, and our joint military projects, exercises and defence cooperation will ensure peace and stability across our vast geography," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, President Erdogan said Turkiye is pleased with the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and hopes that it evolves into permanent peace. He said Turkiye is ready to make every possible contribution to this end.

"We will deepen our cooperation in defence and will maintain our common commitment to fight against terrorism," he said on the trilateral cooperation.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

It was followed by Pakistan's attempt to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.