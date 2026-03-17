Prolonged Sanitary Pad Use Linked to Vaginal Issues: Experts Suggest Moringa Infusion

Experts are raising concerns about the risks of prolonged sanitary pad use and exploring the potential benefits of moringa-infused pads for maintaining vaginal health and preventing bacterial vaginosis.

Key Points Prolonged sanitary pad use can disrupt the vaginal microbiome, leading to bacterial vaginosis.

Bacterial vaginosis is a common but under-recognised vaginal condition affecting reproductive-age women.

Moringa-infused sanitary pads may reduce irritation and support skin calmness due to anti-inflammatory properties.

Menstrual hygiene products should prioritise skin compatibility, breathability, and microbiome balance.

Botanicals like moringa, with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, could improve comfort in sanitary materials.

Experts have warned that prolonged use of sanitary pads, especially in India's humid climate, can disturb the delicate vaginal microbiome and lead to bacterial vaginosis -- the most common consequence among reproductive-age women.

Sanitary pads infused with moringa may help reduce friction-based irritation and support skin calmness due to its documented anti-inflammatory profile, they said, adding that its antimicrobial action limits the growth of harmful microbes on pad surfaces.

While yeast infections are widely discussed, bacterial vaginosis remains under-recognised despite being one of the most prevalent vaginal conditions among reproductive-age women, experts said.

Public health data suggest that bacterial vaginosis affects a significant percentage of women worldwide. Community-based Indian studies have reported BV prevalence ranging between 30 per cent and 45 per cent in certain populations, according to Apollo Hospitals.

Bacterial vaginosis occurs when the natural balance of vaginal bacteria shifts, beneficial Lactobacillus levels decline, and harmful anaerobic bacteria overgrow. During periods, the risk may increase due to environmental changes in the intimate area.

Sanitary pads have traditionally been evaluated for absorbency alone. However, gynaecologists say menstrual hygiene products should support skin compatibility, breathability and microbiome balance, not just leakage protection.

Expert Opinions on Menstrual Hygiene

Dr Alpna Kansal, the president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ghaziabad, said, "Recurrent irritation during menstruation is a frequently reported issue in clinical practice. Innovation in menstrual hygiene should go beyond absorption capacity."

"Materials that are breathable, skin-friendly and scientifically evaluated for safety can help reduce discomfort. Plant-based ingredients with established pharmacological profiles may offer supportive benefits, provided they meet regulatory and safety standards," she said.

A 2025 peer-reviewed study titled "Moringa oleifera Lam.: A Nutritional Powerhouse with Multifaceted Pharmacological and Functional Applications," published in the journal Life, reported that certain moringa leaf extracts demonstrate significant anti-inflammatory activity, antimicrobial properties in laboratory settings and strong antioxidant effects.

Researchers attributed these properties to bioactive compounds such as flavonoids, polyphenols, quercetin and chlorogenic acid.

Some extracts have even shown anti-inflammatory effects comparable to common anti-inflammatory drugs. These promising pharmacological characteristics have sparked interest in moringa's potential applications in intimate care materials.

The Sensitivity of Genital Skin

Dr Richa Singhal, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, at Cloud Nine Hospital in Delhi, stated that the genital skin is thinner and more sensitive than most other areas of the body.

During menstruation, prolonged exposure to moisture and friction can lead to irritation and increase susceptibility to infections.

"While more product-specific clinical research is required, botanicals with documented anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties could potentially contribute to improved comfort in sanitary materials if properly formulated and dermatologically tested," she added.