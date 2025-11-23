Siddaramaiah meets Kharge amid power tussle in Cong

Amid an ongoing power tussle in the ruling Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru, and dismissed speculation of a leadership change in the state.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Photograph: @AICC/ANI Photo

The chief minister described his meeting with Kharge, who returned from New Delhi on Friday evening, as a courtesy call.

On Friday, Siddaramaiah, who is involved in a power tussle with his deputy and Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, asserted that he would continue in office and also present state budgets in the future. In response, Shivakumar wished him 'all the best'.

Addressing reporters after meeting Kharge on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said, "Apart from the courtesy call, we discussed the organisation and upcoming local body elections, including the Bengaluru municipal polls."

Asked whether there was any discussion on a leadership change in the state, the chief minister said, "That is only speculation. You (media) only created it."

He also said he did not ask Kharge why some Congress MLAs from Karnataka met him in Delhi.

"If at all I have to gather information about the reason behind the MLAs meeting Kharge, I will collect it from the intelligence department. I have not asked the MLAs why they went there.

"Let the MLAs go to Delhi. Ultimately, every leader, every minister, even me and D K Shivakumar, have to abide by the party high command's decision," he added.

At least 15 MLAs and about a dozen MLCs have camped in New Delhi to push the Congress high command to make Shivakumar the next Karnataka CM, Congress sources earlier said.

According to reports, the demand is based on a purported power-sharing agreement reached in 2023, under which Siddaramaiah was to serve as the CM for two and a half years (till November 2025) before making way for Shivakumar.

Meanwhile, Union minister H D Kumaraswamy claimed 'explosive developments' were in the offing in the Congress and that the party cadre should gear up for it.