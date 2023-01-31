News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group MD surrenders

Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group MD surrenders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 31, 2023 16:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Oreva Group Managing Director Jaysukh Patel on Tuesday surrendered before a court in Morbi in connection with last year's suspension bridge collapse tragedy in which 135 people were killed.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Patel was named as an accused in the chargesheet filed by police on January 27.

He surrendered before the court of chief judicial magistrate which had issued an arrest warrant against him.

 

Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi that collapsed on October 30 last year, days after its repairs.

"Jaysukh Patel surrendered before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) M J Khan which had issued an arrest warrant against him," said Dilip Agechaniya, a lawyer representing victims in the case.

In the chargesheet comprising more than 1,200 pages filed by Deputy Superintendent of Police P S Zala in the CJM's court, Patel was shown as the tenth accused.

He had also moved an anticipatory bail plea fearing arrest.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Collapsed Gujarat bridge lacked 'fitness' certificate
Collapsed Gujarat bridge lacked 'fitness' certificate
Oreva group offers compensation to Morbi victims, but...
Oreva group offers compensation to Morbi victims, but...
4 Oreva workers among 9 held for Morbi bridge crash
4 Oreva workers among 9 held for Morbi bridge crash
Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO
Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO
'By sending more pilgrims, we're destroying holy sites'
'By sending more pilgrims, we're destroying holy sites'
I seek my share like...: Kushwaha dares Nitish
I seek my share like...: Kushwaha dares Nitish
Adani group's FPO fully subscribed
Adani group's FPO fully subscribed
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Wallclock/e-bike maker bagged the Morbi bridge deal

Wallclock/e-bike maker bagged the Morbi bridge deal

What led to Morbi suspension bridge collapse?

What led to Morbi suspension bridge collapse?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances