Monsoon session announced 47 days before because...: Cong

June 04, 2025 17:33 IST

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the government has announced the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament 47 days before it is due in order to run away from the demand of the party and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for an immediate special session to discuss the Pahalgam attack and the Centre's failure to bring the terrorists to justice.

IMAGE: Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh (left) with Pawan Khera. Photograph: ANI Photo

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has recommended the dates, he told reporters in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said normally the dates for a Parliament session are announced a few days in advance, but "never have the dates been declared 47 days before a session is due".

 

"This has been done solely to run away from the demand being made repeatedly by the Indian National Congress and the INDIA parties for an immediate special session to discuss the brutal Pahalgam attacks and the failure to bring the terrorists who did the killings themselves to justice, the impacts of Operation Sindoor and its blatant politicisation, the revelations of the CDS in Singapore, the hyphenation of India and Pakistan, the embedding of China in the Pakistan Air Force, the continuous claims of President Trump on mediation, and the numerous failures of our foreign policy and diplomatic engagements," he said in his post.

"The monsoon session will, however, still be dominated by these issues of supreme national importance. The PM has run away from a special session but will have to answer very tough questions six weeks from now," the Congress leader said.

Rajnath Singh's recommendation will be sent to the president for convening the session, Rijiju said.

The announcement by Rijiju comes against the backdrop of a demand for a special session by opposition leaders to discuss Operation Sindoor.

