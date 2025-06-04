HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Monsoon session from July 21, will Parliament discuss Op Sindoor?

Monsoon session from July 21, will Parliament discuss Op Sindoor?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 04, 2025 15:07 IST

x

The monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has recommended the dates, he told reporters in New Delhi.

The recommendation will be sent to the President for convening the session, the parliamentary affairs minister said.

 

The announcement by Rijiju comes against the backdrop of a demand for special session by opposition leaders to discuss Operation Sindoor.

"Every session is a special session for us," he said, adding that under the rules, "all important matters" can be discussed during the monsoon session.

He underlined that the business advisory committee of both the Houses will take a call on the issues to be discussed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Modi to brief ministers on Operation Sindoor
Modi to brief ministers on Operation Sindoor
Opposition parties, except NCP-SP, seek special Parliament session
Opposition parties, except NCP-SP, seek special Parliament session
Another big diplomatic blunder: Cong slams Modi on India's G7 exclusion
Another big diplomatic blunder: Cong slams Modi on India's G7 exclusion
Govt to hold special Parl session to mark 50 yrs of Emergency?
Govt to hold special Parl session to mark 50 yrs of Emergency?
State Legislatures In Rush To Pass Bills
State Legislatures In Rush To Pass Bills

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Timeless Laxmikant-Pyarelal Songs

webstory image 2

Why You Should Journey To The Lovely Hemkund Sahib

webstory image 3

Mani Ratnam's Top 7 Songs With A R Rahman

VIDEOS

Mahanati ignites Shimla Summer Fest1:40

Mahanati ignites Shimla Summer Fest

Poonam Pandey spotted enjoying vada pao in Juhu1:30

Poonam Pandey spotted enjoying vada pao in Juhu

Watch: Magical snowfall at Rohtang Pass! 2:02

Watch: Magical snowfall at Rohtang Pass!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD